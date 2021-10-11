On Wednesday, the Secretary of U.S. Veterans Affairs and Mark Takano visited the veterans homeless encampment along san vicente blvd. Video brought to you by Kline Art Academy.
U.S Secretary of Veterans Affairs Visits Veterans Encampment Outside VA
An Interview with Zach Rash, CEO of Coco Food Robotic Delivery
October 11, 2021 Staff Report
Coco Delivery, is a completely contactless food delivery service that uses human piloted robots to deliver meals from the restaurant...
UCLA awarded $1 Million Dollars Towards Enabling Safer Bike Commutes
October 11, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Civic Bicycle Commuting team along with partners is one of six competitors for the Civic Innovation Challenge backed by...
Redcar Properties Building New Offices in Culver City’s Hayden Tract
October 8, 2021 Staff Report
Westside Real Estate Scene October 11, 2021 By Dolores Quintana Redcar Properties will be building new offices in the Hayden...
LA City Council Exploring Funding Rental Subsidies for 10,000 Homeless Individuals
October 8, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Creation of “Housing Now” Program approved by lawmakers last month By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Council recently approved the...
Beverlywood Actor Pleads Guilty to Massive Ponzi that Falsely Claimed to License Foreign Film Rights to Fund Lifestyle
October 7, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Zachary Joseph Horwit pleads guilty to security frauds By Sam Catanzaro A local actor pleaded guilty has admitted to operating...
Person Faces Charges After 37 Pounds of Marijuana Found in Crashed Vehicle
October 7, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
California Highway Patrol investigating September 26 incident By Sam Catanzaro A suspect faces charges after officers found 37 pounds of...
Culver City Police Cracking Down on Vehicle Sideshows
October 7, 2021 Staff Report
CCPD announce additional patrols in response to recent incident By Chad Winthrop Culver City police are increasing patrols to prevent...
Buscaino Seeks To Ban Bike Chop Shops
October 7, 2021 Staff Report
“Thieves have little or no fear of repercussions of this activity,” Councilmember says By Dolores Quintana A Los Angeles lawmaker...
OP Cafe Closes Its Doors After 40 Years
October 6, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The OP Cafe on Ocean Park Blvd permanently closed its doors last week, learn more in this video brought to...
Market Report: Making Homemade Applesauce
October 6, 2021 Juliet Lemar
It’s apple season! And to get us in the mood for Fall we are making homemade applesauce with apples from...
It’s Time for Something New at Lindberg Park!
The Culver City Parks, Recreation and Community Services (PRCS) Commission invites you to join them to view and discuss plans for...
Barn Owl Nesting Box Program Comes to The Westside.
October 5, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The barn owl nesting box program from Citizens for Los Angeles Wildlife is helping these birds create a network of...
The Venice Pride Tower Inspires Another Hermosa Beach LGBTQ+ Painting
October 5, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Hermosa Beach Pride lifeguard tower inspired by Venice Beach Pride lifeguard tower will remain painted rainbow, learn more in this...
Fallen Veterans Outside the West LA VA
October 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
After the second homicide in six months on “Veterans Row” in Brentwood the community and homeless veterans are seeking answers....
TwoFoldTutoring Provides Peer To Peer Learning This Fall
October 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Palisades High School seniors Noah Zaret and Dylan Walsh have created the student focused peer to peer tutoring company TwoFoldTutoring....
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!
RECENT POSTS
An Interview with Zach Rash, CEO of Coco Food Robotic Delivery
Coco Delivery, is a completely contactless food delivery service that uses human piloted robots to deliver meals from the restaurant...Read more
POPULAR
An Interview with Zach Rash, CEO of Coco Food Robotic Delivery
Coco Delivery, is a completely contactless food delivery service that uses human piloted robots to deliver meals from the restaurant...Read more