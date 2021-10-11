October 12, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

U.S Secretary of Veterans Affairs Visits Veterans Encampment Outside VA

On Wednesday, the Secretary of U.S. Veterans Affairs and Mark Takano visited the veterans homeless encampment along san vicente blvd. Video brought to you by Kline Art Academy.

in News, Video
Related Posts
Coco delivery robots in front of Citizen Public Market in Culver City. Photo: Coco (official).
News, Transportation

An Interview with Zach Rash, CEO of Coco Food Robotic Delivery

October 11, 2021

Read more
October 11, 2021

Coco Delivery, is a completely contactless food delivery service that uses human piloted robots to deliver meals from the restaurant...
Video, Westside Wellness

UCLA awarded $1 Million Dollars Towards Enabling Safer Bike Commutes

October 11, 2021

Read more
October 11, 2021

The Civic Bicycle Commuting team along with partners is one of six competitors for the Civic Innovation Challenge backed by...

A rendering of 3516 Schaefer Street in Culver City. Credit: Redcar Properties.
News, Real Estate

Redcar Properties Building New Offices in Culver City’s Hayden Tract

October 8, 2021

Read more
October 8, 2021

Westside Real Estate Scene October 11, 2021 By Dolores Quintana Redcar Properties will be building new offices in the Hayden...
News, Real Estate

LA City Council Exploring Funding Rental Subsidies for 10,000 Homeless Individuals

October 8, 2021

Read more
October 8, 2021

Creation of “Housing Now” Program approved by lawmakers last month By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Council recently approved the...

Zachary Joseph Horwitz. Photo: Facebook (@salvadormanuel.alvarezceledon)
Crime, News

Beverlywood Actor Pleads Guilty to Massive Ponzi that Falsely Claimed to License Foreign Film Rights to Fund Lifestyle

October 7, 2021

Read more
October 7, 2021

Zachary Joseph Horwit pleads guilty to security frauds By Sam Catanzaro A local actor pleaded guilty has admitted to operating...

Cannabis found in a vehicle involved in a recent crash in Playa del Rey. Photo: California Highway Patrol.
Crime, News, Transportation

Person Faces Charges After 37 Pounds of Marijuana Found in Crashed Vehicle

October 7, 2021

Read more
October 7, 2021

California Highway Patrol investigating September 26 incident  By Sam Catanzaro A suspect faces charges after officers found 37 pounds of...
Crime, News, Transportation

Culver City Police Cracking Down on Vehicle Sideshows

October 7, 2021

Read more
October 7, 2021

CCPD announce additional patrols in response to recent incident By Chad Winthrop Culver City police are increasing patrols to prevent...

Los Angeles City Councilmember Joe Buscaino. Photo: Facebook (@JoeBuscaino)
Crime, News

Buscaino Seeks To Ban Bike Chop Shops

October 7, 2021

Read more
October 7, 2021

“Thieves have little or no fear of repercussions of this activity,” Councilmember says By Dolores Quintana  A Los Angeles lawmaker...
Video

OP Cafe Closes Its Doors After 40 Years

October 6, 2021

Read more
October 6, 2021

The OP Cafe on Ocean Park Blvd permanently closed its doors last week, learn more in this video brought to...
News, Video

Market Report: Making Homemade Applesauce

October 6, 2021

Read more
October 6, 2021

It’s apple season! And to get us in the mood for Fall we are making homemade applesauce with apples from...

Culver City officials are seeking community input on how to revitalize Lindberg Park. Photo: Facebook.
News

It’s Time for Something New at Lindberg Park!

October 5, 2021

Read more
October 5, 2021

The Culver City Parks, Recreation and Community Services (PRCS) Commission invites you to join them to view and discuss plans for...
Video, Westside Wellness

Barn Owl Nesting Box Program Comes to The Westside.

October 5, 2021

Read more
October 5, 2021

The barn owl nesting box program from Citizens for Los Angeles Wildlife is helping these birds create a network of...
Video

The Venice Pride Tower Inspires Another Hermosa Beach LGBTQ+ Painting

October 5, 2021

Read more
October 5, 2021

Hermosa Beach Pride lifeguard tower inspired by Venice Beach Pride lifeguard tower will remain painted rainbow, learn more in this...
News, Video

Fallen Veterans Outside the West LA VA

October 4, 2021

Read more
October 4, 2021

After the second homicide in six months on “Veterans Row” in Brentwood the community and homeless veterans are seeking answers....
Education, Video

TwoFoldTutoring Provides Peer To Peer Learning This Fall

October 4, 2021

Read more
October 4, 2021

Palisades High School seniors Noah Zaret and Dylan Walsh have created the student focused peer to peer tutoring company TwoFoldTutoring....

