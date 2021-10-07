Culver City Police Cracking Down on Vehicle Sideshows

CCPD announce additional patrols in response to recent incident

By Chad Winthrop

Culver City police are increasing patrols to prevent illegal vehicle stunt shows following a recent event.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), last Sunday night, at around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to numerous calls for service at the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and Slauson Avenue, regarding over 50 vehicles performing vehicle stunts, and driving unsafely, commonly referred to as a “sideshow.”

“ Over the past several months, CCPD has responded to several of these types of sideshow calls within city limits. Sideshows are incredibly dangerous for the participants and the community, create serious traffic issues, and disturb local businesses and residents. These sideshows are illegal and anyone in attendance, whether participating or in the audience, is subject to arrest, citation, and impound of their vehicle,” CCPD said in a press release this week. “Sideshows are a regional problem, and we are working closely with our surrounding law enforcement partners to address this issue. The location of a sideshow is often spontaneous, as participants and attendees communicate on social media to choose a location moments before the event begins. We will be increasing patrols throughout the city in strategic areas to help prevent future sideshows.”

Anyone who sees information on social media related to these sideshow events in Culver City or the surrounding area is encouraged to call Assistant Chief Jason Sims at (310) 253-6391. Anyone who witnesses a sideshow occurring is asked to immediately call 9-1-1 and, if feasible, drive to a safe location away from the area.

“If you cannot drive away, remain in your vehicle for your safety, as exiting can place you in unnecessary danger,” CCPD said.