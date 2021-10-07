October 8, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Beverlywood Actor Pleads Guilty to Massive Ponzi that Falsely Claimed to License Foreign Film Rights to Fund Lifestyle

Zachary Joseph Horwitz. Photo: Facebook (@salvadormanuel.alvarezceledon)

Zachary Joseph Horwit pleads guilty to security frauds

By Sam Catanzaro

A local actor pleaded guilty has admitted to operating a Ponzi scheme that raised at least $650 million with bogus claims that investor money would be used to acquire licensing rights to films, but instead using victims’ capital to fund his own lifestyle, including the purchase of his $6 million Beverlywood residence.

According to the Department of Justice U.SA. Attorney’s Office Central District of California, Zachary Joseph Horwitz, 34, of Beverlywood, admitted October 4 to a fraudulent scheme has caused more than $230 million in losses.

Horwitz–who has appeared in a number of films, usually in minor roles, under the name of Zach Avery–will appear at a sentencing hearing on January 3, 2022. When he is sentenced, he will face a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

According to prosecutors, over the course of about five years, Horwitz used his company – 1inMM Capital LLC, which purported to be a film distribution company – to solicit investors with false claims their money would be used to purchase regional distribution rights to films and then would generate profits by licensing the rights to online platforms such as Netflix and HBO.

the scheme began in 2014, when groups of private investors began entering into hundreds of six- and 12-month promissory notes with 1inMM Capital based on Horwitz’s statements. The funds supplied under each note were supposed to provide money for 1inMM Capital to acquire the rights to a specific film. The promissory notes guaranteed a specified payment on a specified maturity date, as well as the specified amount to be paid at maturity, which included investment returns ranging from 25 percent to 45 percent.

“However, as [he] then knew, his representations concerning 1inMM Capital’s business activities and the promissory notes themselves were false and deceptive because 1inMM Capital generally did not and would not acquire or possess the film distribution rights for the films specified as collateral in the promissory notes, and 1inMM Capital did not and would not enter into any distribution agreements with the online streaming platforms for these specified films…and the purported copies of the distribution agreements were fake,” Horwitz admitted in his plea agreement.

Instead of using the funds to acquire films and arrange distribution deals, Horwitz operated 1inMM Capital as a Ponzi scheme, using victims’ money to repay earlier investors and to fund his own lifestyle, including the purchase of his $6 million Beverlywood residence.

Investors started to complain after 1inMM Capital began defaulting on notes in 2019, court documents states. In response, Horwitz “falsely reassured investors that any missed payments on promissory notes were caused by the actions of the online streaming platforms, and that payment on the notes would resume,” he admitted in the plea agreement. To support these false claims, Horwitz sent the investors emails and text messages he falsely claimed had been sent to him by representatives of the online streaming platforms.

Horwitz defrauded five major groups of private investors, but these entities derived funds from more than 250 sub-investors. By late 2019, 1inMM Capital began defaulting on all of its outstanding promissory notes, according to the plea agreement, in which Horwitz admits that he owes investors more than $230 million and that his scheme has caused substantial financial hardship to at least five investors.

in Crime, News
Related Posts
Cannabis found in a vehicle involved in a recent crash in Playa del Rey. Photo: California Highway Patrol.
Crime, News, Transportation

Person Faces Charges After 37 Pounds of Marijuana Found in Crashed Vehicle

October 7, 2021

Read more
October 7, 2021

California Highway Patrol investigating September 26 incident  By Sam Catanzaro A suspect faces charges after officers found 37 pounds of...
Crime, News, Transportation

Culver City Police Cracking Down on Vehicle Sideshows

October 7, 2021

Read more
October 7, 2021

CCPD announce additional patrols in response to recent incident By Chad Winthrop Culver City police are increasing patrols to prevent...

Los Angeles City Councilmember Joe Buscaino. Photo: Facebook (@JoeBuscaino)
Crime, News

Buscaino Seeks To Ban Bike Chop Shops

October 7, 2021

Read more
October 7, 2021

“Thieves have little or no fear of repercussions of this activity,” Councilmember says By Dolores Quintana  A Los Angeles lawmaker...
News, Video

Market Report: Making Homemade Applesauce

October 6, 2021

Read more
October 6, 2021

It’s apple season! And to get us in the mood for Fall we are making homemade applesauce with apples from...

Culver City officials are seeking community input on how to revitalize Lindberg Park. Photo: Facebook.
News

It’s Time for Something New at Lindberg Park!

October 5, 2021

Read more
October 5, 2021

The Culver City Parks, Recreation and Community Services (PRCS) Commission invites you to join them to view and discuss plans for...
News, Video

Fallen Veterans Outside the West LA VA

October 4, 2021

Read more
October 4, 2021

After the second homicide in six months on “Veterans Row” in Brentwood the community and homeless veterans are seeking answers....
Crime, News

LMU-Area Shooting Caught on Video

October 1, 2021

Read more
October 1, 2021

LAPD investigating September 21 incident By Chad Winthrop Detectives are asking for the public’s help in providing any information that...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Westside Neighborhood Councils Call for Action on Anti-Camping Ordinance

September 30, 2021

Read more
September 30, 2021

WRAC Board passes two motions related to camping in public areas By Dolores Quintana The Westside Regional Alliance of Councils...

Left to right: Kirk Tamaddon, MD, area medical director, chief of staff, Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles service area; Lilit Zibari, RN, MSN, senior vice president, area manager, Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles service area; Colin Diaz, IOM, president/CEO, Culver City Chamber of Commerce; Jerry Yu, chief operating officer, Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles service area. Photo: Courtesy.
News, Westside Wellness

Kaiser Permanente Opens New Target Clinic in Culver City

September 29, 2021

Read more
September 29, 2021

Kaiser Permanente, the nation’s largest integrated health system, and Target Corp. have opened a new Kaiser Permanente-staffed retail health clinic...

Council member Mike Bonin. Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Recall Bonin Leader’s Home Vandalized After Address Posted on Twitter

September 21, 2021

Read more
September 21, 2021

LAPD investigating September 16 incident By Dolores Quintana and Sam Catanzaro Katrina Schmitt, one of the leaders of the Recall...

Photo: Getty
Crime, News

Pair Charged With Hate Crime For Attack Outside Beverly Grove Sushi Restaurant

September 21, 2021

Read more
September 21, 2021

Two men were charged today for an assault outside a sushi restaurant earlier this year By Chad Winthrop Two men...

A Big Blue Bus in service. Photo: City of Santa Monica.
News, Transportation

Is Cash Coming Back for the Big Blue Bus?

September 17, 2021

Read more
September 17, 2021

Santa Monica City Council discusses possibility of restoring cash service for buses  By Dolores Quintana Santa Monica lawmakers recently discussed...

Wendy Galdamez Palma (top left) and her family. Photo: GoFundMe
Crime, News

Inglewood Man Arrested for Playa Del Rey Hit-and-Run That Killed Mother Cradling 3-Year-Old Killed

September 17, 2021

Read more
September 17, 2021

Darwin Dantzler, 39, arrested Wednesday By Sam Catanzaro An Inglewood man was arrested this week in connection to a Playa...

Photo: Getty
News, Real Estate

UCLA Study Suggests Nearly Half of LGBT Renters Behind on Rent Fear Eviction Within 2 Months

September 17, 2021

Read more
September 17, 2021

UCLA study sheds light on concerning issue  By Susan Payne According to a recent UCLA study, nearly half of the...

Photo: Getty Images
Crime, News, Transportation

Man Arrested for Shooting at Family’s Vehicle Following Mar Vista Collision

September 16, 2021

Read more
September 16, 2021

LAPD arrest Victor Manuel Espino By Sam Catanzaro Police have arrested a man for shooting at a family following a...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR