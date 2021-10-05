Ready, Set, Create: Calling All Culver City K-12 Students to Submit Original Art for Annual Reflections

From the Culver City Unified School District

The 2021-2022 Reflections Arts Contest has begun. This year’s theme is “I WILL CHANGE THE WORLD BY…” We want to hear from artists, dancers, writers, photographers, filmmakers and musicians! Let your creativity shine.

To participate, students submit an original piece of their own independent work inspired by the theme, in any of the following six areas; (Students are welcome to submit to more than one category).

Dance Choreography

Literature

Photography

Film Production (Please note, that for the Film category, the students must do all of the actual camera filming themselves. So if they want to be in their own film, they must use a tripod or station the camera in one spot while they are on camera.)

Music Composition

Visual Arts

Special Artist Division

Reflections is an annual program sponsored by the National PTA to provide opportunities for recognition and access to the arts which boost student confidence and success in the arts and in life. The Reflections Art Program has been bringing the arts to life for more than 10 million students since 1969. California State PTA and its members, families and kids are on the forefront of this amazing program, which increases community awareness of the importance of arts in education.

Each year, over 300,000 students in Pre-K through Grade 12 create original works of art in response to a student-selected theme. This 50+ year-old program helps them explore their own thoughts, feelings and ideas, develop artistic literacy and increase confidence.

For inspiration and a look back at 50 years of Reflections, check out this video.

Entries are first judged by individual school sites, then advanced to district level, then advanced to state and on to nationals.

Here you’ll find the student entry packets by category: https://capta.org/resource/participant-forms/

This year’s participating CCUSD schools, Site Coordinators and Deadlines are:

El Rincon: Catherine Phillips, Entry Deadline: October 15

Farragut: Lila Swenson, Entry Deadline: October 15

La Ballona: Traci Wells and Jennifer Clinton, Entry Deadline: October 11

Linwood Howe: Kristin Collins, Deadline: October 20

CCMS: Melissa Erekson, Entry Deadline: October 15

CCHS: Kathy Vigil, Deadline: October 22

For more information, please contact your school site’s Reflections coordinator or Megan Oddsen Goodwin of the CCCPTA at megan.oddsen@icloud.com.

To register entries online, click here.