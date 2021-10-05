October 6, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Ready, Set, Create: Calling All Culver City K-12 Students to Submit Original Art for Annual Reflections

From the Culver City Unified School District

The 2021-2022 Reflections Arts Contest has begun. This year’s theme is “I WILL CHANGE THE WORLD BY…” We want to hear from artists, dancers, writers, photographers, filmmakers and musicians! Let your creativity shine.

To participate, students submit an original piece of their own independent work inspired by the theme, in any of the following six areas; (Students are welcome to submit to more than one category).

  • Dance Choreography
  • Literature
  • Photography
  • Film Production (Please note, that for the Film category, the students must do all of the actual camera filming themselves. So if they want to be in their own film, they must use a tripod or station the camera in one spot while they are on camera.)
  • Music Composition
  • Visual Arts
  • Special Artist Division

Reflections is an annual program sponsored by the National PTA to provide opportunities for recognition and access to the arts which boost student confidence and success in the arts and in life. The Reflections Art Program has been bringing the arts to life for more than 10 million students since 1969. California State PTA and its members, families and kids are on the forefront of this amazing program, which increases community awareness of the importance of arts in education.

Each year, over 300,000 students in Pre-K through Grade 12 create original works of art in response to a student-selected theme. This 50+ year-old program helps them explore their own thoughts, feelings and ideas, develop artistic literacy and increase confidence.

For inspiration and a look back at 50 years of Reflections, check out this video.

Entries are first judged by individual school sites, then advanced to district level, then advanced to state and on to nationals.

Here you’ll find the student entry packets by category: https://capta.org/resource/participant-forms/

This year’s participating CCUSD schools, Site Coordinators and Deadlines are:

  • El Rincon: Catherine Phillips, Entry Deadline: October 15
  • Farragut: Lila Swenson, Entry Deadline: October 15
  • La Ballona: Traci Wells and Jennifer Clinton, Entry Deadline: October 11
  • Linwood Howe: Kristin Collins, Deadline: October 20
  • CCMS: Melissa Erekson, Entry Deadline: October 15
  • CCHS: Kathy Vigil, Deadline: October 22

For more information, please contact your school site’s Reflections coordinator or Megan Oddsen Goodwin of the CCCPTA at megan.oddsen@icloud.com.

To register entries online, click here.

in Education, Life and Arts, Upbeat Beat
Related Posts
Education, Video

TwoFoldTutoring Provides Peer To Peer Learning This Fall

October 4, 2021

Read more
October 4, 2021

Palisades High School seniors Noah Zaret and Dylan Walsh have created the student focused peer to peer tutoring company TwoFoldTutoring....

Vanessa Andrick. Photo: Courtesy CCUSD.
Education, News

Culver City High School’s Vanessa Andrick Named National Merit Semifinalist

September 15, 2021

Read more
September 15, 2021

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District This week, officials of National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) announced that Culver...
Education, News, Video

Vaccine and Mask Mandates for Santa Monica College In-Person Classes this Fall

September 14, 2021

Read more
September 14, 2021

As Santa Monica College returns for the fall semester new protocols are in place, learn about campus capacity, vaccine and...
Education, Video, Westside Wellness

Students Helping Students Level Up Their Education Resources

September 14, 2021

Read more
September 14, 2021

Level Up LA is a Westside based organization started by high school students at Pali High to help provide essential...
Education, Local Business Spotlight

Auditions Open for HVS Conservatory’s Inaugural Vocal Program

September 5, 2021

Read more
September 5, 2021

Hollywood Vocal Studios and Adreana Gonzalez are proud to announce the founding of Hollywood Vocal Studios (HVS) Conservatory—a post-secondary school...
Education, News

CCUSD Announces Hiring of Five New Elementary School Assistant Principals

August 17, 2021

Read more
August 17, 2021

CCUSD is proud to announce the hiring of Oscar Rodriguez, as Assistant Principal of Culver City High School; David Holley,...
Upbeat Beat

CCUSD Board of Education Names Quoc Tran as the District’s New Superintendent

August 10, 2021

Read more
August 10, 2021

The five-member CCUSD Board of Education voted unanimously at its August 9 meeting to support the hiring of Mr. Quoc...

Photo: Courtesy Everything Counts for Kids.
Local Business Spotlight, Upbeat Beat, Westside Wellness

Everything counts at Everything Counts for Kids

August 3, 2021

Read more
August 3, 2021

Culver City camp combines all aspects of child development into programming By Susan M. Payne As Culver City went into...

Photo: Faceboook (@ccwalkandroll)
Upbeat Beat

Culver City Walk & Rollers Family Fun Rides Are Back

August 3, 2021

Read more
August 3, 2021

This weekend and the following weekend, Culver City Walk & Rollers will be hosting family rides to encourage families to...
Uncategorized, Upbeat Beat

Culver City’s Largest Annual Event La Fiesta Ballona Returns

July 21, 2021

Read more
July 21, 2021

The Culver City Parks, Recreation & Community Services (PRCS) Department is excited to announce that, for this year only, Fiesta La Ballona...
Upbeat Beat

Edify TV: Culver City Pride Rally and Bike Ride

July 13, 2021

Read more
July 13, 2021

A Pride bike ride and rally was held in Culver City Sunday June 27, the city’s first official LGBTQ event....
News, Upbeat Beat

Marina Drive-In Movie Summer Series Underway

July 9, 2021

Read more
July 9, 2021

Gather with your family and friends to watch movies by the sea in Marina del Rey. Marina Drive-In Movie Nights,...

Photos: Courtesy CCUSD.
Sports, Upbeat Beat

Tokyo Bound! Former Centaur Runner ﻿Isaiah Jewett Qualifies for U.S. Olympic Team

June 30, 2021

Read more
June 30, 2021

Former Culver City High School track star Isaiah Jewett made the U.S. Olympic Team by bettering his USC school record and taking...
Upbeat Beat

Edify TV: LA County Parks’ Multi Million Dollar Grant Program

June 25, 2021

Read more
June 25, 2021

LA County parks stand to benefit from a $33 million grant program. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Uncategorized, Upbeat Beat

Nearly $10,000 Given to Local ArtistsThrough Culver City Arts Foundation Arts Resiliency Fund

June 25, 2021

Read more
June 25, 2021

Eleven artists received ranging microgrants maxing out at $1,000. By Toi Creel A local group is doing their best to...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR