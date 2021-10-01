LMU-Area Shooting Caught on Video

LAPD investigating September 21 incident

By Chad Winthrop

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in providing any information that would lead to the identification of the suspects involved in a shooting that was caught on video.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), on September 21, around 10:25 a.m., a male had parked his car on Shared Drive east of South Center Campus Drive in Playa Vista. Police say a male and female suspect parked their car a few feet away from the victim.

The male suspect then approached the victim, who was still seated in his car, and a confrontation ensued.

“The female suspect exited the suspect’s car with a bag. The male suspect retrieved a semi-automatic handgun from the bag and proceeded to fire multiple rounds at the victim. The victim, in an attempt to flee, put his car in reverse, crashed into a wall then fled the location,” the LAPD said.

Accoridng to police, the suspects returned to their car and chased after the victim. The victim–who was not injured in the shooting or ensuing car crash– circled back to the location of the crime and was stopped by patrol officers.

Police describe the male suspect as a 25 to 30-year-old, standing around 5 feet 11 inches and weighing around 180 to 190 pounds. He was wearing a white or gray t-shirt, black track pants and black shoes at the time of the crime.

The female suspect is described as around 20-year old female, standing around 5 feet 8 inches with a thin build. She was wearing a red shirt, light colored pants, and black fuzzy footwear at the time of the crime.

Police say both suspects are Black.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a 2015 – 2021 Black 4-door Honda Civic.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Pacific Area Detective Jurado at (310) 482-6369. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.