September 29, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Market Report: Artichokes Have My Heart

Learn how to cook an artichoke in 3 easy steps. Video brought to you by the LA Marathon.

in Video
Related Posts
Video, Westside Wellness

Normalize Kindness at La La Land Kind Cafe

September 28, 2021

Read more
September 28, 2021

La La La Land Kind Cafe focuses on hiring and mentoring foster youth who have aged out of the foster...
Video

Does the Playground at Palisades Recreation Center Need a Remodel?

September 27, 2021

Read more
September 27, 2021

The playground at Palisades Recreation Center is almost 30 years old and currently not ADA compliant for children with disabilities...
Video, Westside Wellness

Canstruction Fights Hunger Through Art

September 27, 2021

Read more
September 27, 2021

International hunger relief fundraiser Canstruction makes an appearance at the Westfield Century City mall and we have the highlights. Video...
Video

Local Artist Calls for Public Support to Save Environmental Art Installation from Destruction

September 27, 2021

Read more
September 27, 2021

“Twilight and Yearning” an environmental art installation by sculptor Manfred Müller has sat under the pier for over 20 years...
Video

New Protected Bike Lanes on Ocean Ave Working As Intended?

September 27, 2021

Read more
September 27, 2021

The Ocean Avenue project by the City of Santa Monica installed the first protected bicycle intersections in Santa Monica hear...
Video

Westside Vehicle Theft Targets Specific Make and Model

September 22, 2021

Read more
September 22, 2021

The past month showed a spike in vehicle theft of Kia and Hyundai on the Westside. Learn more in this...
Dining, Video

Local Legends Team Up To Create a Unique Breakfast Brew

September 22, 2021

Read more
September 22, 2021

Santa Monica Brew Works and GroundWork Coffee have teamed up to create a Golden Mocha Coffee Porter, hear from the...
Video

Market Report: Okra The Misunderstood Veggie

September 22, 2021

Read more
September 22, 2021

Okra is one yummy veggie and I didn’t know about it until now! Today we learn how to cook Okra...
Video

Emergency Preparedness For Pets

September 21, 2021

Read more
September 21, 2021

September is National Preparedness Month and today we learn how to prep your home and animals in case of an...
Video, Westside Wellness

Weekly Skate Meetup Cultivates an Inclusive Community

September 21, 2021

Read more
September 21, 2021

L.A Skate Hunnies was born during the pandemic as a way to connect with others through exercise, in just over...
Video

The Marvin Braude Beach Trail Gap Closure Project Has Been Approved

September 20, 2021

Read more
September 20, 2021

The Board of Recreation and Park Commissioners has approved the Marvin Braude Beach Trail Gap Closure Project to widen and...
Video

Market Report: Shishitos Without the Spice?

September 15, 2021

Read more
September 15, 2021

Padron Peppers are a great alternative to traditional Shishito peppers and today we learn how to prepare these tasty peppers...
Video

LA City Council Approves New Multifamily Building in Westwood

September 15, 2021

Read more
September 15, 2021

Los Angeles City Council has approved a new multifamily building for the corner of Wilshire and Westwood blvd, learn more...
Education, News, Video

Vaccine and Mask Mandates for Santa Monica College In-Person Classes this Fall

September 14, 2021

Read more
September 14, 2021

As Santa Monica College returns for the fall semester new protocols are in place, learn about campus capacity, vaccine and...
Video

Fairmont Miramar Suing Insurance Companies For Unpaid Covid Business Losses

September 14, 2021

Read more
September 14, 2021

The Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica is suing multiple insurance companies for allegedly breaching insurance contracts that...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR