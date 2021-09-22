The past month showed a spike in vehicle theft of Kia and Hyundai on the Westside. Learn more in this video brought to you by The Playground.
Westside Vehicle Theft Targets Specific Make and Model
Local Legends Team Up To Create a Unique Breakfast Brew
September 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Brew Works and GroundWork Coffee have teamed up to create a Golden Mocha Coffee Porter, hear from the...
Market Report: Okra The Misunderstood Veggie
September 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Okra is one yummy veggie and I didn’t know about it until now! Today we learn how to cook Okra...
Emergency Preparedness For Pets
September 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
September is National Preparedness Month and today we learn how to prep your home and animals in case of an...
Weekly Skate Meetup Cultivates an Inclusive Community
September 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
L.A Skate Hunnies was born during the pandemic as a way to connect with others through exercise, in just over...
The Marvin Braude Beach Trail Gap Closure Project Has Been Approved
September 20, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Board of Recreation and Park Commissioners has approved the Marvin Braude Beach Trail Gap Closure Project to widen and...
Market Report: Shishitos Without the Spice?
September 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Padron Peppers are a great alternative to traditional Shishito peppers and today we learn how to prepare these tasty peppers...
LA City Council Approves New Multifamily Building in Westwood
September 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Los Angeles City Council has approved a new multifamily building for the corner of Wilshire and Westwood blvd, learn more...
Vaccine and Mask Mandates for Santa Monica College In-Person Classes this Fall
As Santa Monica College returns for the fall semester new protocols are in place, learn about campus capacity, vaccine and...
Fairmont Miramar Suing Insurance Companies For Unpaid Covid Business Losses
The Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica is suing multiple insurance companies for allegedly breaching insurance contracts that...
Heroes Golf Course Supports Veterans Through Play
Heroes Golf Course is Dedicated to Helping Veterans Recover from Illness and Successfully Assimilate Back into Society all while providing...
Students Helping Students Level Up Their Education Resources
Level Up LA is a Westside based organization started by high school students at Pali High to help provide essential...
Crossing Guard Talks Street Safety as Students Return to Classes
September 13, 2021 Juliet Lemar
As students begin the fall semester Safer Routes to School is improving school crosswalks and providing important information for parents...
Clear the Shelters Pet Adoption Event Happening Now!
September 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
NBC4’s Clear The Shelters Pet Adoption and Donation Drive is happening now through September 19th. Participating shelters are offering reduced...
Market Report: Nutrition and Flavor Packed Inside An Unusual Fruit
September 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Passion fruit is a versatile tropical addition for your next smoothie, cocktail, or breakfast treat. Today we learn from the...
Westside Local Becomes LAPD’s New Senior Lead Officer
September 7, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Westside local and LAPD’s new Senior Lead Officer Brian Espin chats about his life growing up in Venice, his approach...
