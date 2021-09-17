September 18, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

UCLA Study Suggests Nearly Half of LGBT Renters Behind on Rent Fear Eviction Within 2 Months

Photo: Getty

UCLA study sheds light on concerning issue 

By Susan Payne

According to a recent UCLA study, nearly half of the LGBT renters in the United States who are behind on their payments fear the worst: eviction. 

In as quick as two months, LGBT renters fear they could be displaced, according to research released by the University of California-Los Angeles. Examining housing stability during the coronavirus pandemic, a brief compiled by the Williams Institute at University of California Los Angeles found that 19% of LGBT respondents said they are behind on rent, and 47% of fear eviction within the next two months. 

Results of the survey come after the Supreme Court’s decision to block an eviction freeze put in place by the Biden administration to financially shield vulnerable Americans during the pandemic, according to reporters at The Hill

Amid unpredictable economy and a pandemic-causing virus that has mutated, the rent moratorium was put in place — and extended several times — by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) under former President Trump last September.

Researchers a of LGBT respondents rent their homes, compared to 25% of their straight cisgender counterparts. And about 39% of people who identify as LGBT owned a house with a mortgage or loan, compared to 48% percent of non-LGBT respondents. 

Compounding disparity, more LGBT people of color (47%) rent their homes, compared to 37% of white LGBT respondents. More LGBT people of color said they feared eviction within the next two months, sitting at 12% comparable difference from white LGBT people. 

A key component of a person’s housing stability is whether they own or rent, the Williams Institute concluded. 

“While owning a home comes with financial risks and challenges, renters are often low-wage workers concentrated in industries likely to be impacted by declining economic activity, are paying increasingly larger shares of their income for housing, are competing over a decreasing stock of affordable units, and must regularly re-secure housing as their leasing contracts expire,” the research stated.

In February, a study released by the Williams Institute found that LGBT people of color were two times more likely to contract COVID-19 compared to their straight, white counterparts. Members of the LGBT community have a heightened risk of contracting COVID-19 and experiencing symptoms doe to the prevalence of underlying health conditions in the community.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
A Big Blue Bus in service. Photo: City of Santa Monica.
News, Transportation

Is Cash Coming Back for the Big Blue Bus?

September 17, 2021

Read more
September 17, 2021

Santa Monica City Council discusses possibility of restoring cash service for buses  By Dolores Quintana Santa Monica lawmakers recently discussed...

Wendy Galdamez Palma (top left) and her family. Photo: GoFundMe
Crime, News

Inglewood Man Arrested for Playa Del Rey Hit-and-Run That Killed Mother Cradling 3-Year-Old Killed

September 17, 2021

Read more
September 17, 2021

Darwin Dantzler, 39, arrested Wednesday By Sam Catanzaro An Inglewood man was arrested this week in connection to a Playa...

Photo: Getty Images
Crime, News, Transportation

Man Arrested for Shooting at Family’s Vehicle Following Mar Vista Collision

September 16, 2021

Read more
September 16, 2021

LAPD arrest Victor Manuel Espino By Sam Catanzaro Police have arrested a man for shooting at a family following a...

Vanessa Andrick. Photo: Courtesy CCUSD.
Education, News

Culver City High School’s Vanessa Andrick Named National Merit Semifinalist

September 15, 2021

Read more
September 15, 2021

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District This week, officials of National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) announced that Culver...

Photo: Courtesy
Crime, News

Westside Man Pleads Guilty to Gambling Away Fraudulently-Obtained COVID-Relief Loans

September 14, 2021

Read more
September 14, 2021

Andrew Marnell pleads guilty to one count of bank fraud  By Chad Winthrop A West Los Angeles man pleaded guilty...
Education, News, Video

Vaccine and Mask Mandates for Santa Monica College In-Person Classes this Fall

September 14, 2021

Read more
September 14, 2021

As Santa Monica College returns for the fall semester new protocols are in place, learn about campus capacity, vaccine and...

Wendy Galdamez Palma (top left) and her family. Photo: GoFundMe
Crime, News

Mother Cradling 3-Year-Old Killed in Playa Del Rey Hit-and-Run

September 13, 2021

Read more
September 13, 2021

LAPD searching for suspect in connection to Saturday night incident By Sam Catanzaro Police are searching for a suspect wanted...

“Self-congratulations flowed easily the other day among ultra-liberal state legislators after they passed the two most far-reaching housing bills of this year and this century. These are Senate Bills 9 and 10, whose aim is to end single family zoning in most parts of California and allow far more housing density at the will of property owners, even in most fire zone,” writes Tom Elias in his latest column. Photo: Getty
Opinion, Real Estate

Expect a Rebellion Against Key Housing Bills

September 13, 2021

Read more
September 13, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist  Self-congratulations flowed easily the other day among ultra-liberal state legislators after they passed the two most...

Photo: Getty Images
Crime, News

Police Searching for Suspect in Daylight Multi-Stabbing

September 13, 2021

Read more
September 13, 2021

Multiple victims in Saturday stabbings near Culver City By Chad Winthrop Police are searching for a suspect wanted for stabbing...

Photo: Facebook (@CulverCityPoliceDepartment).
Crime, News

Culver City Crisis Negotiators Called to De-escalate After Man Floods Trader Joe’s Restroom

September 10, 2021

Read more
September 10, 2021

Culver City Police Department Crisis Negotiation Team handles September 7 incident By Sam Catanzaro Crisis negotiators responded to a Culver...
Crime, News

Westsider Sentenced to Federal Prison for Running Massive Telemarketing Scheme that Targeted Charities

September 8, 2021

Read more
September 8, 2021

A West Los Angeles man was sentenced last week to 48 months in federal prison – plus an additional 28...
News

CCHS Class of ’64, Operation USA Donate 250,000 Face Masks to CCUSD

September 8, 2021

Read more
September 8, 2021

Culver City Unified School District Richard Walden was watching television when news of the CCUSD vaccination mandate was making news...

George W. Bush. Photo: Courtesy Distinguished Speaker Series.
Local Business Spotlight, News

Distinguished Speaker Series Expands to Long Beach, Celebrates 24 Years of Candid, Relaxed Evenings With Renowned Changemakers

September 7, 2021

Read more
September 7, 2021

Series features Former President George W. Bush in September, 24 years after his mother and former First Lady of the...
Crime, News

Two Charged With Attempted Murder in Connection to Culver City Shooting

September 2, 2021

Read more
September 2, 2021

Ambush shooting remains under investigation by Culver City police By Chad Winthrop Two suspects face attempted murder charges following an...

Photo: Getty.
Crime, News

Homeless Man Breaches LAX Security and Boards Plane

September 1, 2021

Read more
September 1, 2021

31-year-old Matthew Maine arrested by police in connection to Sunday incident By Sam Catanzaro A homeless man was arrested over...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR