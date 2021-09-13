September 14, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Police Searching for Suspect in Daylight Multi-Stabbing

Photo: Getty Images

Multiple victims in Saturday stabbings near Culver City

By Chad Winthrop

Police are searching for a suspect wanted for stabbing multiple people near Culver City over the weekend. 

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), on Saturday, September 11 around 9:15 a.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon stabbing call. 

“A female victim jogger was stopped by the suspect. She then was stabbed in the upper torso with a knife,” the LAPD said. “She had stopped and took off her headphones, trying to understand what the suspect was yelling at her, when the suspect stabbed her. The suspect then fled on foot. Moments later another call was generated with the same description of the suspect, who was challenging people with a knife.” 

The suspect is described by police as a Black man, bald, standing around 5 feet 5 inches tall, and weighing approximately 200 pounds. The suspect was wearing a baggy purple dark shirt and gray cargo baggy shorts at the time of the stabbing. 

Soon later, around 9:35 a.m., officers observed a victim sitting on a bus bench at the northeast corner of Washington Boulevard and La Brea Avenue. According to the LAPD, the victim was bleeding from the face.

“All these incidents happened within half an hour from each other. Detectives believe that these crimes were committed by the same suspect and are seeking the public’s help in identifying him. 

Both victims were transported to a local hospital and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

in Crime, News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook (@CulverCityPoliceDepartment).
Crime, News

Culver City Crisis Negotiators Called to De-escalate After Man Floods Trader Joe’s Restroom

September 10, 2021

Read more
September 10, 2021

Culver City Police Department Crisis Negotiation Team handles September 7 incident By Sam Catanzaro Crisis negotiators responded to a Culver...
Crime, News

Westsider Sentenced to Federal Prison for Running Massive Telemarketing Scheme that Targeted Charities

September 8, 2021

Read more
September 8, 2021

A West Los Angeles man was sentenced last week to 48 months in federal prison – plus an additional 28...
News

CCHS Class of ’64, Operation USA Donate 250,000 Face Masks to CCUSD

September 8, 2021

Read more
September 8, 2021

Culver City Unified School District Richard Walden was watching television when news of the CCUSD vaccination mandate was making news...

George W. Bush. Photo: Courtesy Distinguished Speaker Series.
Local Business Spotlight, News

Distinguished Speaker Series Expands to Long Beach, Celebrates 24 Years of Candid, Relaxed Evenings With Renowned Changemakers

September 7, 2021

Read more
September 7, 2021

Series features Former President George W. Bush in September, 24 years after his mother and former First Lady of the...
Crime, News

Two Charged With Attempted Murder in Connection to Culver City Shooting

September 2, 2021

Read more
September 2, 2021

Ambush shooting remains under investigation by Culver City police By Chad Winthrop Two suspects face attempted murder charges following an...

Photo: Getty.
Crime, News

Homeless Man Breaches LAX Security and Boards Plane

September 1, 2021

Read more
September 1, 2021

31-year-old Matthew Maine arrested by police in connection to Sunday incident By Sam Catanzaro A homeless man was arrested over...

Westfield Culver City. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
Crime, News

Westfield Culver City Shooting Leaves Victim in Critical Condition

August 27, 2021

Read more
August 27, 2021

Suspects at large following Thursday night incident By Sam Catanzaro A man is in critical condition following a shooting at...

Photo: Verspertine (Facebook).
News

Culver City Restaurants Vie Michelin Stars

August 26, 2021

Read more
August 26, 2021

The prestigious California Michelin Guide–which included two Culver City restaurants in its previous edition–will still return in 2021 after being...

Photo: Getty.
Crime, News

Gunshot Victim in Critical Condition Possibly Linked to Reports of Shots Fired in Culver City

August 24, 2021

Read more
August 24, 2021

Connection between two incidents under investigation By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police are investigating a possible link between reports of...

Helicopter footage showing the scene of a shooting near the Ballona Wetlands early Wednesday morning. Photo: Citizen App.
News

Four Shot, Two Critically Injured in Shooting Near Wetlands

August 20, 2021

Read more
August 20, 2021

LAPD investigating Wednesday morning incident By Sam Catanzaro Two people were critically injured in a shooting that occurred near the...
News, Transportation

Culver City Council to Discuss Proposed Opening of the Jackson Ave Entrance to the La Ballona Creek Path

August 20, 2021

Read more
August 20, 2021

The City Council has scheduled a Special Session to discuss the proposed opening for public use of the gate entrance...

Photos: Facebook (@papilosangeles)
Dining, News

Local Birria and Churro Spot Opening New Westside Location After Fire

August 19, 2021

Read more
August 19, 2021

Papi Taco’s & Churros moving into Wilshire Blvd space By Kerry Slater A popular taco and churro restaurant is opening a...

Photo: Citizen App.
News

LAFD Rescue Construction Worker in Mar Vista Who Fell Into 14-Foot Hole

August 18, 2021

Read more
August 18, 2021

Worker in fair condition following Wednesday incident in Mar Vista By Sam Catanzaro A Mar Vista construction worker was injured...
Crime, News

LAPD Investigating Local Homicide

August 17, 2021

Read more
August 17, 2021

The Los Angeles Police Department’s West Bureau Homicide detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying a homicide suspect. On...
Education, News

CCUSD Announces Hiring of Five New Elementary School Assistant Principals

August 17, 2021

Read more
August 17, 2021

CCUSD is proud to announce the hiring of Oscar Rodriguez, as Assistant Principal of Culver City High School; David Holley,...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR