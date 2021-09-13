Police Searching for Suspect in Daylight Multi-Stabbing

Multiple victims in Saturday stabbings near Culver City

By Chad Winthrop

Police are searching for a suspect wanted for stabbing multiple people near Culver City over the weekend.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), on Saturday, September 11 around 9:15 a.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon stabbing call.

“A female victim jogger was stopped by the suspect. She then was stabbed in the upper torso with a knife,” the LAPD said. “She had stopped and took off her headphones, trying to understand what the suspect was yelling at her, when the suspect stabbed her. The suspect then fled on foot. Moments later another call was generated with the same description of the suspect, who was challenging people with a knife.”

The suspect is described by police as a Black man, bald, standing around 5 feet 5 inches tall, and weighing approximately 200 pounds. The suspect was wearing a baggy purple dark shirt and gray cargo baggy shorts at the time of the stabbing.

Soon later, around 9:35 a.m., officers observed a victim sitting on a bus bench at the northeast corner of Washington Boulevard and La Brea Avenue. According to the LAPD, the victim was bleeding from the face.

“All these incidents happened within half an hour from each other. Detectives believe that these crimes were committed by the same suspect and are seeking the public’s help in identifying him.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.