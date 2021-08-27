Westfield Culver City Shooting Leaves Victim in Critical Condition

Suspects at large following Thursday night incident

By Sam Catanzaro

A man is in critical condition following a shooting at Westfield Culver City.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on August 26 around 7:40 p.m., officers received a 911 call regarding a shooting that had just occurred at the Westfield Mall in Culver City.

“The reporting party relayed that the shooting had occurred inside the mall and that a subject had been struck by gunfire,” CCPD said. “CCPD officers arrived on scene and located a victim of several gunshot wounds, along with evidence of a shooting.”

Culver City Fire Department responded to the scene and transported the shooting victim to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition as of Friday morning.

The suspects were last seen running away northbound towards the mall exit doors, police say.

“A search of the mall was conducted for the suspects as well as for additional victims, however none were found,” CCPD said.

Anyone with information to this crime is asked to contact the Culver City Police Department Watch Commander at 310-253-6202.