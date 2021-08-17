CCUSD Announces Hiring of Five New Elementary School Assistant Principals

CCUSD is proud to announce the hiring of Oscar Rodriguez, as Assistant Principal of Culver City High School; David Holley, as Assistant Principal of Culver City Middle School; Kana Nakagawa, as Assistant Principal of El Rincon and La Ballona Elementary Schools; Brian Raber, as Assistant Principal of Linwood E. Howe and Farragut Elementary Schools; and Mario Torres, as Assistant Principal of El Marino Language School.

Holly, Nakagawa and Torres have already been approved unanimously by the CCUSD Board of Education. Rodriguez and Raber are expected to be formally approved by the board on August 24. All five have been authorized to begin work and will be on-site when the school year begins on August 19.

Rodriguez was previously assistant principal at Inglewood High School in the Inglewood Unified School District, where he also served as an elementary school principal and assistant middle school principal. He began his career as an English and history teacher in 1999. Rodriguez earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Loyola Marymount University and a master’s degree in education from UCLA.

Holley was previously a physical education teacher and AVID coordinator at Culver City Middle School, where he was involved in schoolwide and site-based programs and teams that positively impacted students’ learning and improved the climate of the school. He first joined CCUSD in 2016 and has also served as assistant program coordinator for CCUSD’s summer enrichment program, department chair of CCMS’s physical education department and a member of the School Site Council. Holley earned master’s degrees in both education administration and kinesiology from California State University – Long Beach.

Nakagawa has been a fourth-grade Japanese Immersion Program teacher at El Marino Language School since 2010. This summer, she also served as the principal of La Ballona Elementary School’s English Language Summer Academy. Nakagawa is fluent in both English and Japanese and earned a bachelor’s degree in liberal studies with a minor in Asian-Pacific studies from Loyola Marymount University, where she also earned a master’s degree in education and school administration.

Raber previously served as a resource specialist at both Old River Elementary School in Downey and Cesar Chavez Elementary School in San Francisco. He began his education career in 2005 and has experience as an elementary school teacher, including one year teaching English language development in Guadalajara, Mexico. Raber earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology from San Diego State University and a master’s in education from the University of California – Berkeley.

Torres previously served as assistant principal at both Joseph Weller and Burnett Elementary Schools in Milpitas. He also spent five years as a classroom teacher before moving into administration. Torres earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from California State University – Channel Islands and a master’s degree in digital teaching and learning technology & special education from Azuza Pacific University.

“All five of these new administrators bring a wealth of experience and expertise to their positions,” said Assistant Superintendent Tracy Pumilia. “We are pleased to welcome them to the CCUSD family and look forward to the positive impact they will have on their school’s students, parents and staff.”