UCLA is expanding student housing with 3 buildings currently in development. Video brought to you by Hillside Memorial.
Update on $870M UCLA Student Housing Expansion Project
Mixed-Use Development Tops-Outs in Palms
August 2, 2021 Staff Report
Eight-story Venice Boulevard apartments and retail take shape By Chad Winthrop Construction for a mixed-use development in Palms has topped-out...
Westside Permanent Supportive Housing for Seniors, Veterans Breaks Ground
July 28, 2021 Staff Report
51-story, five story building coming to Santa Monica Boulevard By Chad Winthrop A five story supportive housing project for seniors...
Santa Monica’s First Medical Cannabis Dispensary Set to Open
July 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
CPC Compassion inc plans to open on Wilshire blvd in December of 2021 if approved by the planning commission of...
Edify TV: Local Cafe Supporting Foster Youths
La La Land Kind Cafe recently opened its first California location in Santa Monica, delivering not only unique coffee and...
Edify TV: Culver City Pride Rally and Bike Ride
A Pride bike ride and rally was held in Culver City Sunday June 27, the city’s first official LGBTQ event....
Edify TV: West LA Chili Bowl Denied Historic-Cultural Status
Recently LA City Council voted to deny the West LA Chili Bowl Historic-Cultural Monument, one of the oldest surviving examples...
Low-Cost Housing? State Keeps Ignoring the New Realities
July 12, 2021 Westside Today Staff
By Tom Elias, Columnist From Sacramento comes word that the median price for a single-family home in California skyrocketed by...
Edify TV: Googie-Style Diner Getting New Neighbors
Dinah’s Family Restaurant, the Westside Googie-style diner beloved for its fried chicken, is getting many new neighborhoods. Learn more in...
60-Unit Palms Development Unwrapped
July 6, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Multi family housing complex will have 60 units. By Toi Creel Yet another real estate development housing project is coming...
Framing Rises at Massive West Edge Development
July 6, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
West Edge development underway near Expo/Bundy station By Sam Catanzaro Wood and concrete framing is now visible for the West...
Proposal to Replace Westside Commercial Buildings 125-unit Apartments
June 28, 2021 Staff Report
Six story proposed near Pico and La Cienega By Toi Creel A developer wants to replace several commercial businesses with...
Snap and Hulu Expanding Westside Presence
Snapchat and Hulu are expanding their footprints on the Westside. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu Community...
Edify TV: LA County Parks’ Multi Million Dollar Grant Program
LA County parks stand to benefit from a $33 million grant program. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Edify TV: Decreasing Expo Line Ride Times?
Transportation officials are looking into ways to decrease ride times on the E (Expo) Line connecting Santa Monica to Downtown...
