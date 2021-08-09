Marina del Rey-DUI Checkpoint This Week

DUI and license checkpoint Wednesday night

By Chad Winthrop

A Los Angeles Police Department DUI checkpoint is coming to a Marina Del Rey intersection this week.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has announced that it will hold DUI/Driver License checkpoint and DUI saturation patrols in the upcoming days aimed at removing impaired drivers from the road. According to the LAPD, the checkpoint will take place Wednesday, August 11, 2021, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the intersection of at Lincoln Boulevard and Maxella Avenue in Los Angeles.

DUI checkpoints and saturation patrols are done in locations with a higher frequency of DUI-related collisions and arrests. During the checkpoints, officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment, with officers checking drivers for proper licensing.

Drivers charged with DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

The LAPD reminds drivers that “DUI Doesn’t Just Mean Booze.”

If you take prescription drugs, particularly those with a driving or operating machinery warning on the label, you might be impaired enough to get a DUI. Marijuana can also be impairing, especially in combination with alcohol or other drugs, and can result in a DUI.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.