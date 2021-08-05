If approved, tiny homes provided by Safe Huts could bring temporary housing to homeless veterans within the VA safe camping area. Video brought to you by Canyon Club.
Tiny Homes for Veterans Pending Approval From VA
Will Locals Adhere to the Reinstated Face-Mask Mandate?
August 5, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Wearing a face-mask indoors is once again required regardless of vaccination status, how do locals feel about the new mandate?...
New Street Furniture Program Coming to Bus Stops Across Los Angeles
StreetsLA is debuting a new program adding shade, seating, and other amenities to bus stops across Los Angeles. Brought to...
New Renderings Revealed for Future Multi-Use Building on La Cienega blvd
The SHop will be a multifamily housing and office space replacing the self-storage facility on the corner of La Cienega...
New West LA High-Rise Apartment Building Reaches its Final Height
“The Landmark” is the tallest apartment building West of the 405 and the first new high-rise built in the last...
Malibu Wine Trail Part 3: Cielo Farms
A family owned private vineyard and tasting room pitched atop the Santa Monica Mountains has roots in Malibu’s long standing...
Bridging the Gap Between Need, Excess, and Waste
August 3, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Nourish LA is a non profit organization feeding Westside families with food donated from community gardens, local restaurants, farms, and...
17-Year-Old Girl Assaulted While Jogging in Culver City
August 2, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
CCPD searching for suspect in connection to July 30 incident By Sam Catanzaro A 17-year-old girl was assaulted while jogging...
L.A County Receives a C+ on UCLA’s Ecosystem Health Report Card
July 31, 2021 Juliet Lemar
UCLA’s 2021 Sustainable LA Grand Challenge Ecosystem Health Report Card looked at L.A County’s biodiversity, land use, and future environmental...
Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy Grants $250k Towards Corral Canyon Fire Station
July 30, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Corral Canyon Fire Safety Alliance (CCFSA) is building a new fire station to better protect their beloved neighborhood, learn...
New Sandwich Spot Opens From Chef Behind Little Fatty
July 29, 2021 Staff Report
David Kuo opens Skinny Daves By Kerry Slater The chef behind popular Mar Vista restaurant Little Fatty has opened Skinny...
“The Park” development unveiled new exterior
July 29, 2021 Juliet Lemar
How does the newly unveiled mixed use building on 5th and Broadway compare to its renderings? Video brought to you...
The Reese Davidson Project Faces New Appeal
July 29, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Venice Vision has submitted a new appeal in opposition of The Reese Davidson Community affordable housing project set to break...
“Sharing an Open Main Street” Seeks Public Opinion
July 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Pilot program closed parts of Main street July 24-26 as part of a 4 part series seeking to build...
Update on $870M UCLA Student Housing Expansion Project
July 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
UCLA is expanding student housing with 3 buildings currently in development. Video brought to you by Hillside Memorial.
Westside Permanent Supportive Housing for Seniors, Veterans Breaks Ground
July 28, 2021 Staff Report
51-story, five story building coming to Santa Monica Boulevard By Chad Winthrop A five story supportive housing project for seniors...
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!
RECENT POSTS
Will Locals Adhere to the Reinstated Face-Mask Mandate?
Wearing a face-mask indoors is once again required regardless of vaccination status, how do locals feel about the new mandate?...Read more
POPULAR
Will Locals Adhere to the Reinstated Face-Mask Mandate?
Wearing a face-mask indoors is once again required regardless of vaccination status, how do locals feel about the new mandate?...Read more