August 3, 2021

Culver City Walk & Rollers Family Fun Rides Are Back

Photo: Faceboook (@ccwalkandroll)

This weekend and the following weekend, Culver City Walk & Rollers will be hosting family rides to encourage families to explore Culver City.

Each ride will begin and end at City Hall and be less than three miles at a family-friendly pace. Rides will begin with a quick bike inspection and safety discussion before heading out. Meetup at 9 a.m. and be ready to roll at 9:15 a.m. Please bring bike in good working order, helmet and water.

Welcome to CCMS Fun Ride and Workshop
Is your sixth-grade student interested in biking to school or simply learning how to safely ride in the community? This two-hour workshop is designed for incoming sixth-grade CCMS students, although any CCMS student may attend. The focus will be on developing confidence in safe riding techniques, including rules of the where and how to properly lock your bike on campus.

Biking to school has so many benefits. Not only does it help reduce traffic and pollution in our school zones, but students learn valuable life lessons, like time management, responsibility and confidence.

Students will also receive a free bike helmet, new lock and bike lights too!

For more information, please click here.

From the Culver City Unified School District

in Culver City, Upbeat Beat
