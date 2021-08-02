17-Year-Old Girl Assaulted While Jogging in Culver City

CCPD searching for suspect in connection to July 30 incident

By Sam Catanzaro

A 17-year-old girl was assaulted while jogging in Culver City recently.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on July 30 around 10:00 a.m., officers responded to a call of an assault that had occurred in the area of National Boulevard and Wesley Street.

“The victim, a 17-year-old female jogger, was running north on the bike path alongside National Boulevard when she noticed the suspect riding his bicycle behind her. The suspect seemed to be intently watching her, while one of his hands was in his pants, possibly committing a lewd act,” the CCPD said in a press release. “The victim became scared and attempted to run away when she was hit in the head with an unknown object. The victim fell to the ground and momentarily lost consciousness.”

According to the CCPD, the victim regained consciousness and saw the suspect ride away north onto National Boulevard.

The victim was transported to a local area hospital where she was treated for a serious but non-life-threatening head injury, police say.

The suspect is described by the CCPD as a Hispanic man with, short black hair, thin build, wearing black sweatshirt and camouflage sweatpants on a black bike.

Anyone with any information related to this crime is asked to contact Culver City Police Department Public Information Officer Assistant Chief Jason Sims at (310) 253-6391 or the Watch Commander at (310) 253-6202.