L.A County Receives a C+ on UCLA’s Ecosystem Health Report Card

UCLA’s 2021 Sustainable LA Grand Challenge Ecosystem Health Report Card looked at L.A County’s biodiversity, land use, and future environmental threats and how these factors impact residents. Learn more in this video brought to you by Deasy Penner Podley.

Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy Grants $250k Towards Corral Canyon Fire Station

July 30, 2021

July 30, 2021

The Corral Canyon Fire Safety Alliance (CCFSA) is building a new fire station to better protect their beloved neighborhood, learn...
“The Park” development unveiled new exterior

July 29, 2021

July 29, 2021

How does the newly unveiled mixed use building on 5th and Broadway compare to its renderings? Video brought to you...
The Reese Davidson Project Faces New Appeal

July 29, 2021

July 29, 2021

Venice Vision has submitted a new appeal in opposition of The Reese Davidson Community affordable housing project set to break...
“Sharing an Open Main Street” Seeks Public Opinion

July 28, 2021

July 28, 2021

The Pilot program closed parts of Main street July 24-26 as part of a 4 part series seeking to build...
Update on $870M UCLA Student Housing Expansion Project

July 28, 2021

July 28, 2021

UCLA is expanding student housing with 3 buildings currently in development. Video brought to you by Hillside Memorial.
Malibu Wine Trail Part 2: Montage Vineyards Private Estate

July 28, 2021

July 28, 2021

Today on the Malibu Wine Trail we stop by Montage Vineyards and chat with an artisan winemaker who gives us...
Veterans Golf Classic Supporting Programs for Homeless Veterans

July 27, 2021

July 27, 2021

New Directions for Veterans is hosting the Veterans Golf Classic to support services provided by the organization for veterans. Video...
Summer Camps are Back for School of Rock Venice

July 22, 2021

July 22, 2021

School of Rock welcomes back students for in-person summer camps offering performance based intensives for musicians of all skill levels....
Culver City Council Approves Plans for New Hotel on Jefferson Blvd

July 22, 2021

July 22, 2021

The 175 room hotel will replace the small strip mall on the corner of Jefferson and Sepulveda blvd and provide...
Cooking With Kale – Market Report

July 21, 2021

July 21, 2021

Greens such as kale can sometimes be overlooked in the kitchen, today we chat about all the fun ways to...
Malibu Wine Trail Part 1: Rosenthal Malibu Estate Vineyards

July 21, 2021

July 21, 2021

Malibu is home to 52 wineries and vineyards spanning over 44,000 acres of land tucked away in the Santa Monica...
New ‘Catio’ Opens at Cat Cafe Lounge

July 20, 2021

July 20, 2021

Los Angeles’ only non-Profit Cat Cafe has a new ‘Catio’ where you can enjoy a beverage and the company of...
The Last Polo Field in Los Angeles Reopens on the Westside

July 19, 2021

July 19, 2021

Will Rogers polo field is the last remaining polo field in Los Angeles and polo club games now resumed after...
LASD to Heighten Patrol In Effort To Clear Public Spaces

July 15, 2021

July 15, 2021

Hear from a local business owner on how to clear public spaces in response to homelessness in Santa Monica. Video...
Summer Avocados – Market Report

July 14, 2021

July 14, 2021

Learn some tips and tricks for choosing and storing your avocados in this video brought to you by Deasy Penner...

