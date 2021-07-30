The Corral Canyon Fire Safety Alliance (CCFSA) is building a new fire station to better protect their beloved neighborhood, learn more in this video brought to you by Canyon Club.
Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy Grants $250k Towards Corral Canyon Fire Station
“The Park” development unveiled new exterior
July 29, 2021 Juliet Lemar
How does the newly unveiled mixed use building on 5th and Broadway compare to its renderings? Video brought to you...
The Reese Davidson Project Faces New Appeal
July 29, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Venice Vision has submitted a new appeal in opposition of The Reese Davidson Community affordable housing project set to break...
“Sharing an Open Main Street” Seeks Public Opinion
The Pilot program closed parts of Main street July 24-26 as part of a 4 part series seeking to build...
Update on $870M UCLA Student Housing Expansion Project
UCLA is expanding student housing with 3 buildings currently in development. Video brought to you by Hillside Memorial.
Malibu Wine Trail Part 2: Montage Vineyards Private Estate
Today on the Malibu Wine Trail we stop by Montage Vineyards and chat with an artisan winemaker who gives us...
Veterans Golf Classic Supporting Programs for Homeless Veterans
July 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
New Directions for Veterans is hosting the Veterans Golf Classic to support services provided by the organization for veterans. Video...
Summer Camps are Back for School of Rock Venice
July 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
School of Rock welcomes back students for in-person summer camps offering performance based intensives for musicians of all skill levels....
Culver City Council Approves Plans for New Hotel on Jefferson Blvd
July 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The 175 room hotel will replace the small strip mall on the corner of Jefferson and Sepulveda blvd and provide...
Cooking With Kale – Market Report
July 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Greens such as kale can sometimes be overlooked in the kitchen, today we chat about all the fun ways to...
Malibu Wine Trail Part 1: Rosenthal Malibu Estate Vineyards
July 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Malibu is home to 52 wineries and vineyards spanning over 44,000 acres of land tucked away in the Santa Monica...
New ‘Catio’ Opens at Cat Cafe Lounge
July 20, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Los Angeles’ only non-Profit Cat Cafe has a new ‘Catio’ where you can enjoy a beverage and the company of...
The Last Polo Field in Los Angeles Reopens on the Westside
July 19, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Will Rogers polo field is the last remaining polo field in Los Angeles and polo club games now resumed after...
LASD to Heighten Patrol In Effort To Clear Public Spaces
July 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Hear from a local business owner on how to clear public spaces in response to homelessness in Santa Monica. Video...
Summer Avocados – Market Report
July 14, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Learn some tips and tricks for choosing and storing your avocados in this video brought to you by Deasy Penner...
Avoiding Heat Stroke for Your Dog
July 13, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Dr. Becker of Metropolitan Animal Specialty Hospital (MASH) talks about heat stroke in dogs and how we can keep our...
