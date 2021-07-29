July 30, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

New Sandwich Spot Opens From Chef Behind Little Fatty

A bahn mi from Skinny Daves. Photo: skinny-daves.com

David Kuo opens Skinny Daves

By Kerry Slater 

The chef behind popular Mar Vista restaurant Little Fatty has opened Skinny Daves, a sandwich shop on the Westside. 

As reported by Eater Los Angeles, David Kuo of Mar Vista Taiwanese restaurant Little Fatty has opened a sandwich spot in Westchester called Skinny Daves. 

The shop, located at 6208 87th Street in Mar Vista keeps the menu simple with tasty looking versions of classic sandwiches from around the world. These include a Cubano with mojo roasted pork belly & shoulder, Swiss, pickles and mustard; “Short Cheek” with braised beef cheek & short rib, horseradish mustard and cheddar cheese sauce; banh mi with smoked banana leaf ham, bbq pork, pork belly, chicken liver pate, sriracha aioli; and a vegetarian banh mi with roasted sweet potato, mushroom pate and sriracha aioli. 

Also on the menu is mac & cheese made with cabot 18 month cheddar, potatoes salad and broccoli salad with ‎crème fraiche. 

The hours for the Skinny Daves are Monday-Sunday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Visit skinny-daves.com for more information. 

in Dining, Featured, News
