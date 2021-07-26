Missing Elderly 76-Year-Old Man Last Seen in Westchester

Authorities are searching for a missing 76-year-old man last seen in Westchester.

The family of Wayne David Kaplan and the Los Angeles Police Department’s Missing Person’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Wayne David Kaplan was last seen on or about June 1, 2021, near the 7100 block of Alvern Street in the Westchester area of Los Angeles. He may be driving a 2001 Grey Honda Accord, 4 doors, license plate 4SFA322. He has not been seen since and his family is concerned.

Wayne David Kaplan is described as a 76-year-old male White with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 210 pounds.