July 27, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Missing Elderly 76-Year-Old Man Last Seen in Westchester

Wayne David Kaplan. Photo: LAPD.

Authorities are searching for a missing 76-year-old man last seen in Westchester.

The family of Wayne David Kaplan and the Los Angeles Police Department’s Missing Person’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Wayne David Kaplan was last seen on or about June 1, 2021, near the 7100 block of Alvern Street in the Westchester area of Los Angeles. He may be driving a 2001 Grey Honda Accord, 4 doors, license plate 4SFA322. He has not been seen since and his family is concerned.

Wayne David Kaplan is described as a 76-year-old male White with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 210 pounds.

in Featured, News
Related Posts
The scene of a shooting at Media Park in Culver City Thursday morning. Photo: Los Angeles Police Department Pacific Division Lieutenant Ensly (Twitter).
Crime + Courts, Culver City, News

Investigation Underway After Man Shot to Death in Culver City Park

July 22, 2021

Read more
July 22, 2021

Unidentified victim found early Thursday morning  By Sam Catanzaro An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to...

Kolby Story who was last seen December 7 in Mar Vista. Photos: LAPD.
Featured, News

Unidentified Skeletal Remains Found in Ballona Wetlands Amid Search for Missing Person

July 19, 2021

Read more
July 19, 2021

Authorities make discovery amid search for Kolby Story this past Friday  By Sam Catanzarto Unidentified skeletal remains were found Friday...

A suspect wanted for two Culver City robberies last week. Photo: CCPD.
Culver City, Featured, News

Two Armed Robberies in Fox Hills Area Committed Possibly the Same Suspect

July 19, 2021

Read more
July 19, 2021

Culver City police search suspect connected to July 12-14 incidents By Chad Winthrop Culver City police say two armed robberies...

Photo: Facebook (@hihocheeseburger)
Dining, Featured, News

HiHo Cheeseburger Opens Marina del Rey Location

July 14, 2021

Read more
July 14, 2021

Popular Wagyu burger spot opens next to sister restaurants KazuNori and Uovo  By Kerry Slater Popular Wagyu burger spot HiHo...

Photo: Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin (Facebook).
Featured, News, Politics

Bonin Petition for Recall Approved for Circulation by City Clerk

July 13, 2021

Read more
July 13, 2021

Signature gathering phase now set to begin after Tuesday approval by City Clerk  By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles City...
Crime + Courts, Featured, News, Traffic + Transportation

Drunk Driver Kills Pedestrian in Culver City

July 12, 2021

Read more
July 12, 2021

Culver City police arrest suspect in connection to July 12 fatal collision By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police have arrested...
News, Theater + Film, Things To Do, Upbeat Beat

Marina Drive-In Movie Summer Series Underway

July 9, 2021

Read more
July 9, 2021

Gather with your family and friends to watch movies by the sea in Marina del Rey. Marina Drive-In Movie Nights,...

A group gather following the installation of a rainbow halo at the intersection of Olympic and Overland. Photo: Councilmember Paul Koretz.
Featured, News

Rainbow Halo Installed at Overland and Olympic in Remembrance of Monique Muñoz

July 8, 2021

Read more
July 8, 2021

Rancho Park tragedy pays tribute to victim while serving as reminder of the consequences of street racing By Sam Catanzaro...

Photo: Arth Kitchen + Bar (Facebook).
Dining, Featured, News

Modern Indian Restaurant Opens in Heart of Culver City

July 8, 2021

Read more
July 8, 2021

Arth Kitchen + Bar open at 9531 Culver Boulevard By Kerry Slater A modern Indian restaurant has come to a...
News, video

Local Winemakers Are Suing LA County Over New Restrictions on Vineyards

July 8, 2021

Read more
July 8, 2021

Malibu Coast Vintners and Grape Growers Alliance, along with local winemaker John Gooden have filed a lawsuit against the LA...

Photo: Getty.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Culver City Man Ticketed $500 For Jaywalking

July 6, 2021

Read more
July 6, 2021

66-year-old believes he was targeted by the color of his skin. By Toi Creel  A 66-year-old black man was given...
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Police Released More Footage of Suspect Wanted for Hate Crime

July 6, 2021

Read more
July 6, 2021

CCPD still searching for suspect in connection to June 14 incident By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police have released additional...
News

Bonin Staffer Calls Homeless Person Living at Entrance to Westchester Field Office ‘Disruptive’ in Leaked Email

July 1, 2021

Read more
July 1, 2021

Leaked email shows member of Councilmember’s staff complaining about person living outside Westchester Field offices  By Sam Catanzaro A leaked...

Left: Phil Decallejon. Right: Anthony Perez.
Business, Local Business Spotlight, News

Making cents of it all—a local practice’s approach to personalized financial planning in a pandemic

July 1, 2021

Read more
July 1, 2021

Financial advisors deliver personalized financial advice to help you achieve your goals, today and tomorrow. But what happens when traditional...

Photo: Teddy's Tacos (Facebook).
Dining, Featured, News

Teddy’s Tacos Coming to Culver City in September 2021

July 1, 2021

Read more
July 1, 2021

Restaurant third location coming this fall By Toi Creel A popular Mexican restaurant will soon be making a home in...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR