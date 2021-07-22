Investigation Underway After Man Shot to Death in Culver City Park

Unidentified victim found early Thursday morning

By Sam Catanzaro

An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in a popular Culver City park.

The incident was first reported by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) around 5:43 a.m. at Media Park, located at Canfield Avenue and Venice Boulevard.

According to the LAPD, officers arrived at the scene to find a male victim with a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner has not yet released the identity of the victim.

Details about what led up to the shooting, including a motive are not currently known.

There is currently no suspect and no arrests have been made.

The park will be shut down for the rest of the morning, according to a tweet from an LAPD officer.