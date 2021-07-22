The 175 room hotel will replace the small strip mall on the corner of Jefferson and Sepulveda blvd and provide rooms, restaurants, and amenities. Video brought to you by Future Elite Academy.
Culver City Council Approves Plans for New Hotel on Jefferson Blvd
Cooking With Kale – Market Report
July 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Greens such as kale can sometimes be overlooked in the kitchen, today we chat about all the fun ways to...
Malibu Wine Trail Part 1: Rosenthal Malibu Estate Vineyards
July 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Malibu is home to 52 wineries and vineyards spanning over 44,000 acres of land tucked away in the Santa Monica...
New ‘Catio’ Opens at Cat Cafe Lounge
July 20, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Los Angeles’ only non-Profit Cat Cafe has a new ‘Catio’ where you can enjoy a beverage and the company of...
The Last Polo Field in Los Angeles Reopens on the Westside
July 19, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Will Rogers polo field is the last remaining polo field in Los Angeles and polo club games now resumed after...
LASD to Heighten Patrol In Effort To Clear Public Spaces
July 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Hear from a local business owner on how to clear public spaces in response to homelessness in Santa Monica. Video...
Summer Avocados – Market Report
July 14, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Learn some tips and tricks for choosing and storing your avocados in this video brought to you by Deasy Penner...
Avoiding Heat Stroke for Your Dog
July 13, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Dr. Becker of Metropolitan Animal Specialty Hospital (MASH) talks about heat stroke in dogs and how we can keep our...
Transform Cardboard Into Art at Cardboard City
July 13, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Cardboard City is a 10,000 sq foot creative pop up art gallery and activity center produced by reDiscover Center welcoming...
Edify TV: Delta Variant Spreads in LA County
July 12, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today we head to a Westside mall and ask shoppers if they are wearing masks amid increased transmission of the...
Deadly Florida Condo Collapse Motivates LA County to Inspect the Marina City Club
July 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
After concerned residents contacted city officials, County Building and Safety conducted an inspection of the Marina City Club condominium complex,...
Local Winemakers Are Suing LA County Over New Restrictions on Vineyards
July 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Malibu Coast Vintners and Grape Growers Alliance, along with local winemaker John Gooden have filed a lawsuit against the LA...
Market Report: Choosing the Perfect Tomato
July 7, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today at the Santa Monica Farmer Market we are learning all about tomatoes. In this video brought to you by...
Edify TV: Traffic Returning to LA Streets
July 6, 2021 Juliet Lemar
As LA County returns to normalcy, it may come as no surprise that local rent and traffic levels are on...
Trap Neuter Return Seminar To Improve Lives of Los Angeles Alley Cats
July 2, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Cat Cafe Lounge recently hosted a free TNR event to raise awareness of how TNR can help reduce the feral...
How Do Westside Beaches Rank In Heal The Bay’s Water Quality Report?
July 2, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Heal The Bay’s 31st annual Beach Report Card study highlights the best and worst water qualities at 500 beaches along...
