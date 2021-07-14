HiHo Cheeseburger Opens Marina del Rey Location

Popular Wagyu burger spot opens next to sister restaurants KazuNori and Uovo

By Kerry Slater

Popular Wagyu burger spot HiHo Cheeseburger has opened in Marina del Rey.

On July 13, HiHo Cheeseburger had a soft opening at Boardwalk Marina del Rey at Pier 44 (4625 Admiralty Way).

“We are excited about our new, waterfront location in Marina del Rey, and we look forward to your visit!” the restaurant wrote in a social media post announcing the opening.

According to the restaurant, during the soft opening the hours are Monday to Friday 5:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.. Electronic ordering for pick-up and delivery will not be available at this location during the soft opening period.

HiHo, with other locations in Santa Monica, Mid-Wilshire and Crescent Heights, is known for their no-frills menu featuring 100 percent Wagyu beef burgers, fries and shakes. Recently the restaurant teamed up with Will Mae’s of New Orleans to bring a fried chicken sandwich to the menu as well.

The Marina del Rey location neighbors sister restaurants Uovo pasta (opening soon) and KazuNori hand roll bar.