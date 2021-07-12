Drunk Driver Kills Pedestrian in Culver City

Culver City police arrest suspect in connection to July 12 fatal collision

By Sam Catanzaro

Culver City police have arrested a driver who fatally struck a pedestrian while under the influence of alcohol early Monday morning.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on June 12 around 1:10 a.m. officers responded to the area of Sepulveda and Venice boulevards in response to a traffic collision with injuries involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. Culver City Fire Department crews then arrived on scene and determined the male pedestrian was deceased.

CCPD detained the driver of the vehicle, who was at the scene of the accident, according to officials.

“After a field investigation, the officers determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol and subsequently placed the driver under arrest for VC 23153(a), felony driving while under the influence,” CCPD said in a press release.

According to CCPD, no other vehicles were involved in the accident and no one else was injured in the collision.

Culver City officials are presenting the case to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.