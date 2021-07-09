July 9, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Marina Drive-In Movie Summer Series Underway

Gather with your family and friends to watch movies by the sea in Marina del Rey.

Marina Drive-In Movie Nights, located at 13477 Fiji Way in Parking Lot #2, is presented by Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, Luxury Liners and Shops at Waterside by Caruso. The series is held every Friday and Saturday with two movies showing at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. through September 5.

“The Marina Drive-In movies mean old-school entertainment in the comfort of your own car!” event organizers said.

 The cost is $20 per vehicle, per movie + a $2.32 ticket-handling fee.

The movies are shown on large elevated LED screens, bright enough to see during the daytime, according to event organizers.

Guests will use the car FM radio to hear the movie audio via a channel that is provided upon entry. Additionally, guests can watch from the back of a trunk/hatchback or sit outside of the vehicle on their own chairs.

Local restaurants nearby are open for outdoor dining, so come early and have dinner with a waterfront view or place a takeout order. Or, guests can order food from gourmet food trucks on-site or bring their own food and drinks. 

Looking to get the most out of the experience? Make it a staycation and enjoy activities during the day like kayaking, whale watching or simply taking a sunset stroll along the water at Boardwalk MdR Shops, Fisherman’s Village or Burton Chace Park.

For more information visit www.mdrmovies.com 

in News, Theater + Film, Things To Do, Upbeat Beat
Related Posts
A group gather following the installation of a rainbow halo at the intersection of Olympic and Overland. Photo: Councilmember Paul Koretz.
Featured, News

Rainbow Halo Installed at Overland and Olympic in Remembrance of Monique Muñoz

July 8, 2021

Read more
July 8, 2021

Rancho Park tragedy pays tribute to victim while serving as reminder of the consequences of street racing By Sam Catanzaro...

Photo: Arth Kitchen + Bar (Facebook).
Dining, Featured, News

Modern Indian Restaurant Opens in Heart of Culver City

July 8, 2021

Read more
July 8, 2021

Arth Kitchen + Bar open at 9531 Culver Boulevard By Kerry Slater A modern Indian restaurant has come to a...
News, video

Local Winemakers Are Suing LA County Over New Restrictions on Vineyards

July 8, 2021

Read more
July 8, 2021

Malibu Coast Vintners and Grape Growers Alliance, along with local winemaker John Gooden have filed a lawsuit against the LA...

Photo: Getty.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Culver City Man Ticketed $500 For Jaywalking

July 6, 2021

Read more
July 6, 2021

66-year-old believes he was targeted by the color of his skin. By Toi Creel  A 66-year-old black man was given...
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Police Released More Footage of Suspect Wanted for Hate Crime

July 6, 2021

Read more
July 6, 2021

CCPD still searching for suspect in connection to June 14 incident By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police have released additional...
News

Bonin Staffer Calls Homeless Person Living at Entrance to Westchester Field Office ‘Disruptive’ in Leaked Email

July 1, 2021

Read more
July 1, 2021

Leaked email shows member of Councilmember’s staff complaining about person living outside Westchester Field offices  By Sam Catanzaro A leaked...

Left: Phil Decallejon. Right: Anthony Perez.
Business, Local Business Spotlight, News

Making cents of it all—a local practice’s approach to personalized financial planning in a pandemic

July 1, 2021

Read more
July 1, 2021

Financial advisors deliver personalized financial advice to help you achieve your goals, today and tomorrow. But what happens when traditional...

Photo: Teddy's Tacos (Facebook).
Dining, Featured, News

Teddy’s Tacos Coming to Culver City in September 2021

July 1, 2021

Read more
July 1, 2021

Restaurant third location coming this fall By Toi Creel A popular Mexican restaurant will soon be making a home in...

Two suspects sought for a recent armed robbery at Westfield Culver City. Photo: Culver City Police Department.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Armed Robbers Steal Over $100K of Jewelry From Father and Teen Son at Westfield Culver City

June 30, 2021

Read more
June 30, 2021

Cartier watch, jewel encrusted necklaces stolen Tuesday afternoon By Sam Catanzaro Police are searching for suspected wanted for robbing a...

Photos: Courtesy CCUSD.
Culver City, Sports, Upbeat Beat

Tokyo Bound! Former Centaur Runner ﻿Isaiah Jewett Qualifies for U.S. Olympic Team

June 30, 2021

Read more
June 30, 2021

Former Culver City High School track star Isaiah Jewett made the U.S. Olympic Team by bettering his USC school record and taking...

Photo: LA County Sheriff’s Department (Facebook).
Featured, News

LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva Asks Board of Supervisors to Declare State of Emergency on Homelessness Crisis

June 28, 2021

Read more
June 28, 2021

Sheriff sends letter to Board of Supervisors last week By Sam Catanzaro “Venice was once the number two tourist destination...

Photo: Getty Images.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

SUV Plows Into Baldwin Hills Home and Kills 86-Year-Old Woman

June 28, 2021

Read more
June 28, 2021

86-year-old woman killed, man criticality injured in Saturday incident By Sam Catanzaro An 86-year-old Baldwin Hills woman died over the...
Edify Tv, Upbeat Beat

Edify TV: LA County Parks’ Multi Million Dollar Grant Program

June 25, 2021

Read more
June 25, 2021

LA County parks stand to benefit from a $33 million grant program. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Uncategorized, Upbeat Beat

Nearly $10,000 Given to Local ArtistsThrough Culver City Arts Foundation Arts Resiliency Fund

June 25, 2021

Read more
June 25, 2021

Eleven artists received ranging microgrants maxing out at $1,000. By Toi Creel A local group is doing their best to...
Upbeat Beat

Culver City Pride Ride to Be Held Sunday

June 25, 2021

Read more
June 25, 2021

Ride will start at Syd Kronenthal Park and end with a rally. By Toi Creel A Pride bike ride is...

