Malibu Coast Vintners and Grape Growers Alliance, along with local winemaker John Gooden have filed a lawsuit against the LA County Board of Supervisors, in response to a recent update to the Santa Monica Mountains North Area Coastal Plan. This story was brought to you by Deasy Penner Podley.
Local Winemakers Are Suing LA County Over New Restrictions on Vineyards
Market Report: Choosing the Perfect Tomato
July 7, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today at the Santa Monica Farmer Market we are learning all about tomatoes. In this video brought to you by...
Edify TV: Traffic Returning to LA Streets
July 6, 2021 Juliet Lemar
As LA County returns to normalcy, it may come as no surprise that local rent and traffic levels are on...
Culver City Man Ticketed $500 For Jaywalking
July 6, 2021 Westside Today Staff
66-year-old believes he was targeted by the color of his skin. By Toi Creel A 66-year-old black man was given...
Culver City Police Released More Footage of Suspect Wanted for Hate Crime
July 6, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
CCPD still searching for suspect in connection to June 14 incident By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police have released additional...
Trap Neuter Return Seminar To Improve Lives of Los Angeles Alley Cats
July 2, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Cat Cafe Lounge is hosting a free TNR event July 8th and 9th to raise awareness of how TNR can...
How Do Westside Beaches Rank In Heal The Bay’s Water Quality Report?
July 2, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Heal The Bay’s 31st annual Beach Report Card study highlights the best and worst water qualities at 500 beaches along...
Bonin Staffer Calls Homeless Person Living at Entrance to Westchester Field Office ‘Disruptive’ in Leaked Email
July 1, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Leaked email shows member of Councilmember’s staff complaining about person living outside Westchester Field offices By Sam Catanzaro A leaked...
Making cents of it all—a local practice’s approach to personalized financial planning in a pandemic
July 1, 2021 Staff Report
Financial advisors deliver personalized financial advice to help you achieve your goals, today and tomorrow. But what happens when traditional...
Teddy’s Tacos Coming to Culver City in September 2021
July 1, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Restaurant third location coming this fall By Toi Creel A popular Mexican restaurant will soon be making a home in...
Big Blue Buses Going Cashless
July 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Big Blue Bus starts its cashless 6 month pilot program on July 12th, learn what to expect and how these...
July 4th Celebration at Burton Chace
July 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Park Celebrate July 4th this Sunday at Burton Chace Park, all the details in this video brought to you by...
Armed Robbers Steal Over $100K of Jewelry From Father and Teen Son at Westfield Culver City
June 30, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Cartier watch, jewel encrusted necklaces stolen Tuesday afternoon By Sam Catanzaro Police are searching for suspected wanted for robbing a...
Market Report: Have You Eaten Cactus?
June 30, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Cactus aka Nohpalli is found in numerous Mexican dishes and is a real treat to spice up your weekly recipes....
Essential Items For Your Emergency Preparedness Bag
June 30, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Prepping your home and family for an unexpected emergency can mean the difference between life and death. Today we learn...
Lost Something Special? Don’t Panic, Steve Can Help.
June 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Steve Smith has found over 400 lost items with his metal detector. A service he provides free of charge through...
