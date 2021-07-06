July 7, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Edify TV: Traffic Returning to LA Streets

As LA County returns to normalcy, it may come as no surprise that local rent and traffic levels are on the rise. Brought to you by Deasy Penner Podley.

Trap Neuter Return Seminar To Improve Lives of Los Angeles Alley Cats

July 2, 2021

July 2, 2021

Cat Cafe Lounge is hosting a free TNR event July 8th and 9th to raise awareness of how TNR can...
How Do Westside Beaches Rank In Heal The Bay’s Water Quality Report?

July 2, 2021

July 2, 2021

Heal The Bay’s 31st annual Beach Report Card study highlights the best and worst water qualities at 500 beaches along...
Big Blue Buses Going Cashless

July 1, 2021

July 1, 2021

Big Blue Bus starts its cashless 6 month pilot program on July 12th, learn what to expect and how these...
July 4th Celebration at Burton Chace

July 1, 2021

July 1, 2021

Park Celebrate July 4th this Sunday at Burton Chace Park, all the details in this video brought to you by...
Market Report: Have You Eaten Cactus?

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

Cactus aka Nohpalli is found in numerous Mexican dishes and is a real treat to spice up your weekly recipes....
Essential Items For Your Emergency Preparedness Bag

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

Prepping your home and family for an unexpected emergency can mean the difference between life and death. Today we learn...
Lost Something Special? Don’t Panic, Steve Can Help.

June 28, 2021

June 28, 2021

Steve Smith has found over 400 lost items with his metal detector. A service he provides free of charge through...
City Attorney Feuer Cracks Down on Fireworks

June 28, 2021

June 28, 2021

With July 4th around the corner City Attorney Mike Feuer addresses the city in this video brought to you by...
Edify TV: LA County to Study Environmental Racism at Westside Oil Field

June 28, 2021

June 28, 2021

After years of complaints of environmental racism, LA County is conducting its own study on the impacts of Inglewood Oil...
Market Report: Living Food for Your Health

June 23, 2021

June 23, 2021

Microgreens are a living food packed full of vitamins and antioxidants, learn more about this powerful health food in this...
Heritage Museum Reopens with Unique Exhibition

June 22, 2021

June 22, 2021

The California Heritage Museum welcomes back visitors with a unique and stunning quilt exhibition, learn more in this video brought...
Edify TV: Back to Business as Usual?

June 21, 2021

June 21, 2021

With Los Angeles now fully reopened, we headed to the streets to hear from local shoppers and diners what the...
The Getty Has Reopened With a Few Rules

June 17, 2021

June 17, 2021

The Getty is welcoming back visitors to the museum while adhering to some new rules and protocols. Learn more in...
Market Report: Cancer fighting Cauliflower?

June 16, 2021

June 16, 2021

This versatile veggie is packed with nutrients and antioxidants, learn more in this video brought to you by Deasy Penner...
UCLA Film Student a Finalist for BAFTA Awards

June 15, 2021

June 15, 2021

UCLA student Kristi Hoi was selected as a finalist for the 2021 GSA BAFTA Student Awards for her film No...

