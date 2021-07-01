Teddy’s Tacos Coming to Culver City in September 2021

Restaurant third location coming this fall

By Toi Creel

A popular Mexican restaurant will soon be making a home in Culver City.

A sign hanging in the window at 10601 Washington Blvd. #103 (corner of Overland) has signaled the arrival of Teddy’s Tacos restaurant. The taco spot already has locations in both Pasadena and Industry.

“Culver City is so amazing,” said Adriana Aljurdi, Co-Owner of Teddy’s. “The reason why we chose Culver City is because it was an opportunity we couldn’t pass up. It’s right next to the Sony studios and in a great location.”

Like it’s namesake, the menu includes a wide range of tacos with a variety of meats such as: Asada, Al Pastor, Chicken, Carnitas, Barbacoa, Tinga, and Chorizo. The restaurant also offers potato and mahi-mahi tacos as well as their specialty tacos with fun ingredients like stuffed jalapeños, bell peppers and even raisins.

“We’ve taken your regular taqueria and upgraded it to the next level,” said Aljurdi. “We call them gourmet tacos. They’re not your typical street tacos. A lot of them are recipes from my mom in Mexico with our own take. We’re really proud of what we serve.”

If you’re not in the mood for a taco, Teddy’s also has other menu options like their take on a grilled cheese which comes on a tortilla and features coleslaw, and carne asada. While the menu at the Culver City location will be the same, the restaurant owner says they did have to make renovations to the location. “It used to be a sandwich shop so we had to do construction to turn it into a taco shop, like adding a hood and a grill.”

The restaurant will open September 2021. To see the full menu, find out more about their other locations, you can visit https://www.teddystacos.com.