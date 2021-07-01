July 2, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Teddy’s Tacos Coming to Culver City in September 2021

Photo: Teddy's Tacos (Facebook).

Restaurant third location coming this fall

By Toi Creel

A popular Mexican restaurant will soon be making a home in Culver City. 

A sign hanging in the window at 10601 Washington Blvd. #103 (corner of Overland) has signaled the arrival of Teddy’s Tacos restaurant. The taco spot already has locations in both Pasadena and Industry.

“Culver City is so amazing,” said Adriana Aljurdi, Co-Owner of Teddy’s. “The reason why we chose Culver City is because it was an opportunity we couldn’t pass up. It’s right next to the Sony studios and in a great location.” 

Like it’s namesake, the menu includes a wide range of tacos with a variety of meats such as: Asada, Al Pastor, Chicken, Carnitas, Barbacoa, Tinga, and Chorizo. The restaurant also offers potato and mahi-mahi tacos as well as their specialty tacos with fun ingredients like stuffed jalapeños, bell peppers and even raisins.

“We’ve taken your regular taqueria and upgraded  it to the next level,” said Aljurdi. “We call them gourmet tacos. They’re not your typical street tacos. A lot of them are recipes from my mom in Mexico with our own take. We’re really proud of what we serve.”

If you’re not in the mood for a taco, Teddy’s also has other menu options like their take on a grilled cheese which comes on a tortilla and features coleslaw, and carne asada. While the menu at the Culver City location will be the same, the restaurant owner says they did have to make renovations to the location. “It used to be a sandwich shop so we had to do construction to turn it into a taco shop, like adding a hood and a grill.”

The restaurant will open September 2021. To see the full menu, find out more about their other locations, you can visit https://www.teddystacos.com.

in Dining, Featured, News
Related Posts
Dining

LA City Council Votes To Stop Citing Unlicensed Street Vendors

July 1, 2021

Read more
July 1, 2021

Vote will allow hundreds of business owners to serve food without fear of confiscation By Toi Creel  On Tuesday, June...

Two suspects sought for a recent armed robbery at Westfield Culver City. Photo: Culver City Police Department.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Armed Robbers Steal Over $100K of Jewelry From Father and Teen Son at Westfield Culver City

June 30, 2021

Read more
June 30, 2021

Cartier watch, jewel encrusted necklaces stolen Tuesday afternoon By Sam Catanzaro Police are searching for suspected wanted for robbing a...

Photo: LA County Sheriff’s Department (Facebook).
Featured, News

LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva Asks Board of Supervisors to Declare State of Emergency on Homelessness Crisis

June 28, 2021

Read more
June 28, 2021

Sheriff sends letter to Board of Supervisors last week By Sam Catanzaro “Venice was once the number two tourist destination...

Photo: Getty Images.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

SUV Plows Into Baldwin Hills Home and Kills 86-Year-Old Woman

June 28, 2021

Read more
June 28, 2021

86-year-old woman killed, man criticality injured in Saturday incident By Sam Catanzaro An 86-year-old Baldwin Hills woman died over the...
Featured, News

Marina Del Rey Businesses Send Letter Opposing Fisherman’s Village Homeless Shelter Plan

June 24, 2021

Read more
June 24, 2021

“We do not feel Marina del Rey’s tourist attractions are a suitable location for homeless housing,” reads letter By Sam...

Hotel Casa del Mar and Shutters on the Beach’s beachside picnic. Photos: Courtesy.
Dining

The Coolest Culinary Choices on the Coast

June 24, 2021

Read more
June 24, 2021

By Staff Writer Looking to get the most out of your summer dining experience? Look no further than Hotel Casa...

The interior of KazuNori Marina del Rey. Photos: Facebook (@kazunorisushi).
Dining, Featured, News

KazuNori Opens in Marina del Rey

June 24, 2021

Read more
June 24, 2021

24-seat hand roll counter at the Broadwalk Marina del Rey at Pier 44 By Kerry Slater Popular hand roll bar...
Featured, News

15-Year-Old Missing After Leaving Home Near LAX

June 21, 2021

Read more
June 21, 2021

Shalawra Kellin last seen June 10 Police are searching for a critical missing teenager who has not been seen since...
Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Stormwater Quality Master Plan Discussion Planned For Community Meeting

June 21, 2021

Read more
June 21, 2021

Meeting is free to attend and residents can register online. By Toi Creel This week members of the public are...
Culver City, News

Culver City’s Mobile Recycling Program Launched

June 17, 2021

Read more
June 17, 2021

By Toi Creel A Culver City program is new way of collecting recyclables for California Redemption Value. In collaboration with...

Alice Waters. Photo: Facebook (@CalAlumni).
Dining, Featured, News

Culinary Legend Alice Waters Opening Westside Restaurant

June 17, 2021

Read more
June 17, 2021

Unnamed restaurant set to open this fall at Hammer Museum By Sam Catanzaro Legendary chef Alice Waters is opening her...
Dining, Edify Tv

Edify TV: Local Educator Making Baking Dreams a Reality

June 17, 2021

Read more
June 17, 2021

Dr. Shica Little has always enjoyed baking as side project, selling Southern-style sweets and pastries online, but recently she opened...
Featured, Lifestyle

Conscious Designs That Drive The Message Home

June 16, 2021

Read more
June 16, 2021

“Black Lives Matter” – The rallying cry that went from a hashtag to a global movement, and a designer that...
Featured, News, Politics

Westside’s Councilmember Mike Bonin Served Recall Papers

June 16, 2021

Read more
June 16, 2021

Bonin served recall papers Tuesday, over 27,000 signatures must be obtained from constituents  By Sam Catanzaro “Our streets have become...
Featured, News, Upbeat Beat

CCUSD Creates First Assistant Superintendent of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

June 15, 2021

Read more
June 15, 2021

New position first of its kind in California, possibly the nation Culver City Unified School District (CCUSD) has created a...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR