June 18, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City’s Mobile Recycling Program Launched

By Toi Creel

A Culver City program is new way of collecting recyclables for California Redemption Value.

In collaboration with SoCal Recycling, the City has launched a mobile recycling program,taking place at two locations in Culver City. According to Culver CityCrossroads, the collaboration is a project spearheaded by the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery (CalRecycle). The overall goal of the program is to try out a new way of collecting recyclables for CRV (California Redemption Value),while also making the process more accessible to residents and less harmful to the environment.

 In addition to increasing environmentally friendly practices on the Westside, the program is expected to increase consumer accessibility with recycling and also serve as inspiration statewide.

“The City appreciates our partnership with SoCal Recycling to provide this important service to our residents and neighbors,” said Culver City Mayor Alex Fisch. “I’m pleased to report that SoCal Recycling also partnered with Culver City schools to create a recycling drive during April’s Earth Fest Week and continues to support local school initiatives and the community.”

In addition to making it easier for residents to recycle on the go, the mobile program has many benefits. It deletes the need for the usage of recycling bins and all operators wear Covid-19 ppe equipment when interacting with customers, lessening the chance of the spread of the virus.

 This way, mobile trucks that deliver the bins can conveniently move throughout the City. The SoCal Recycling trucks are located at several Culver City spots holding hours from 8 AM – 4:30 PM to 12:30 PM – 1 PM daily.

You can visit any one of these intersections below to complete your mobile recycling: 

10772 Jefferson Boulevard on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Saturdays (behind Ralphs) and

11030 Jefferson Boulevard on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays (behind Party City)

in Culver City, News
Related Posts
Alice Waters. Photo: Facebook (@CalAlumni).
Dining, Featured, News

Culinary Legend Alice Waters Opening Westside Restaurant

June 17, 2021

Read more
June 17, 2021

Unnamed restaurant set to open this fall at Hammer Museum By Sam Catanzaro Legendary chef Alice Waters is opening her...
Featured, News, Politics

Westside’s Councilmember Mike Bonin Served Recall Papers

June 16, 2021

Read more
June 16, 2021

Bonin served recall papers Tuesday, over 27,000 signatures must be obtained from constituents  By Sam Catanzaro “Our streets have become...
Featured, News, Upbeat Beat

CCUSD Creates First Assistant Superintendent of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

June 15, 2021

Read more
June 15, 2021

New position first of its kind in California, possibly the nation Culver City Unified School District (CCUSD) has created a...
Crime + Courts, News

Culver City Police Search for Suspect in Assault and Possible Hate Crime Against Asian American

June 14, 2021

Read more
June 14, 2021

Culver City police are searching for a suspect wanted for the assault and possible hate crime against an Asian American...
News, video

Edify TV: Westside Vandalism Suspect Arrested

June 14, 2021

Read more
June 14, 2021

A man has been arrested in connection with a series of Westside vandalisms in West L.A., including at a local...
Featured, News, Real Estate

Mixed-Use 144-Unit Housing Project in The Works For Los Angeles-Culver City Lot

June 11, 2021

Read more
June 11, 2021

Apartments would contain public space plus affordable housing By Toi Creel A new six- story housing project is being reviewed...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Traffic + Transportation

Edify TV: Traffic Calming Measures Slated for Fox Hills-Area

June 11, 2021

Read more
June 11, 2021

Traffic calming measures are coming to roads in Culver City’s Fox Hills area. Learn more in this video made possible...

Photo: Instagram (@go_go_bird)
Dining, Featured, News

‘LA-Style’ Fried Chicken Spot Popping-up in Culver City This Weekend

June 10, 2021

Read more
June 10, 2021

Go Go Bird to be at Citizen Public Market Friday and Saturday By Kerry Slater An “LA-style” fried chicken restaurant...
Culver City, News, Upbeat Beat

St. Bernard Senior Chloe Jackson Leads the League in Community Service

June 8, 2021

Read more
June 8, 2021

Chloe Jackson has been giving back to her community for as long as she can remember. The St. Bernard High...
Featured, News, Upbeat Beat

Mother’s Beach Lifeguard Tower Painted to Raise Awareness for Autism

June 8, 2021

Read more
June 8, 2021

LA County Ocean Lifeguard Scott Snyder paints MDR lifeguard tower to support special needs families By Sam Catanzaro A Mother’s...
Education, Featured, News

CCUSD Collecting Chromebooks From Students

June 7, 2021

Read more
June 7, 2021

By Chad Winthrop Culver City Unified School District (CCUSD) is collecting all Chromebooks and power supplies that have been distributed...
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Police Release Footage From Burglary in Hopes of ID-ing Suspects

June 7, 2021

Read more
June 7, 2021

Two suspects sought for May 9 incident By Chad Winthrop Culver City police have released security footage from a recent...

A rendering of a development coming to Palms.
News, Real Estate

24-Unit, Six-Story Development Approved for Palms

June 4, 2021

Read more
June 4, 2021

Regent Street and Dunn Drive development given green light By Toi Creel  A six story, 24-unit apartment building project will...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Santa Monica Parking Structure to be Replaced by Housing?

June 4, 2021

Read more
June 4, 2021

A Santa Monica parking structure be demolished and replaced with affordable housing. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...

Photo: Culver City Police Department.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Resident Gets Bikes Back After Police Arrest Serial Burglar

June 3, 2021

Read more
June 3, 2021

CCPD arrest burglar responsible for at least five crimes in area By Chad Winthrop Culver City police have arrested a...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR