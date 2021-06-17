Culver City’s Mobile Recycling Program Launched

By Toi Creel

A Culver City program is new way of collecting recyclables for California Redemption Value.

In collaboration with SoCal Recycling, the City has launched a mobile recycling program,taking place at two locations in Culver City. According to Culver CityCrossroads, the collaboration is a project spearheaded by the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery (CalRecycle). The overall goal of the program is to try out a new way of collecting recyclables for CRV (California Redemption Value),while also making the process more accessible to residents and less harmful to the environment.

In addition to increasing environmentally friendly practices on the Westside, the program is expected to increase consumer accessibility with recycling and also serve as inspiration statewide.

“The City appreciates our partnership with SoCal Recycling to provide this important service to our residents and neighbors,” said Culver City Mayor Alex Fisch. “I’m pleased to report that SoCal Recycling also partnered with Culver City schools to create a recycling drive during April’s Earth Fest Week and continues to support local school initiatives and the community.”

In addition to making it easier for residents to recycle on the go, the mobile program has many benefits. It deletes the need for the usage of recycling bins and all operators wear Covid-19 ppe equipment when interacting with customers, lessening the chance of the spread of the virus.

This way, mobile trucks that deliver the bins can conveniently move throughout the City. The SoCal Recycling trucks are located at several Culver City spots holding hours from 8 AM – 4:30 PM to 12:30 PM – 1 PM daily.

You can visit any one of these intersections below to complete your mobile recycling:

10772 Jefferson Boulevard on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Saturdays (behind Ralphs) and

11030 Jefferson Boulevard on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays (behind Party City)