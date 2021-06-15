June 16, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

UCLA Film Student a Finalist for BAFTA Awards

UCLA student Kristi Hoi was selected as a finalist for the 2021 GSA BAFTA Student Awards for her film No Law, No Heaven. Learn all about her journey as a filmmaker in this video brought to you by Deasey Penner Podley.

CCUSD Creates First Assistant Superintendent of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

June 15, 2021

June 15, 2021

New position first of its kind in California, possibly the nation Culver City Unified School District (CCUSD) has created a...
Edify TV: Westside Vandalism Suspect Arrested

June 14, 2021

June 14, 2021

A man has been arrested in connection with a series of Westside vandalisms in West L.A., including at a local...
How Common Is Dog Theft?

June 10, 2021

June 10, 2021

Santa Monica Animal Service Foundation Board Chair Carmen Molinari educates us on how to protect ourselves and our animals in...
Market Report: Summer Gardening Tips

June 9, 2021

June 9, 2021

Learn which plants are the easiest and hardest to grow and the most common mistakes backyard gardeners make in this...
St. Bernard Senior Chloe Jackson Leads the League in Community Service

June 8, 2021

June 8, 2021

Chloe Jackson has been giving back to her community for as long as she can remember. The St. Bernard High...
Mother’s Beach Lifeguard Tower Painted to Raise Awareness for Autism

June 8, 2021

June 8, 2021

LA County Ocean Lifeguard Scott Snyder paints MDR lifeguard tower to support special needs families By Sam Catanzaro A Mother’s...
A New Mural Honoring Veterans Beautifies The VA Campus

June 8, 2021

June 8, 2021

A mural honoring the veterans was revealed on Memorial Day on the VA Campus. Created by artist Nick Spano, veterans,...
Edify TV: Venice Business Calls for Bonin’s Resignation After Attack on Security Guard

June 7, 2021

June 7, 2021

The sign hanging outside Arbor Collective snowboarding shop in Venice is calling for the resignation of Councilmember Mike Bonin after...
Enriching Summer Camps From The Boys & Girls Clubs

June 7, 2021

June 7, 2021

The Boys & Girls Club has many enriching, fun, and safe summer camps planned for youths starting June 14th, learn...
Venice High School Reopens Fields for Home Games

June 4, 2021

June 4, 2021

After a dispute with a neighbor forced Venice High School to halt home games, LAUSD has reopened the fields, learn...
CCMS Improv Performances ﻿Set for This Weekend

June 4, 2021

June 4, 2021

From Culver City Unified School District The Culver City Middle School Improv Program is the largest and longest-running after-school program...
Reese-Davidson Project Given Green Light by The Los Angeles Planning Commission

June 3, 2021

June 3, 2021

The Los Angeles Planning Commission officially signed off on a proposal for The Reese-Davidson project to move forward, learn more...
Belcampo Butcher Exposes Fraud at Santa Monica Location

June 2, 2021

June 2, 2021

An ex-employee at Belcampo posted a now viral Instagram video exposing a meat sourcing fraud within the Santa Monica location,...
Market Report: Cherry Season

June 2, 2021

June 2, 2021

June is one of the best months to buy cherries, learn more about this summer fruit in this video brought...
Metro Purple Line Extension Breaking Ground

June 1, 2021

June 1, 2021

Officials broke ground recently at the future Westwood station of the Metro Purple Line Extension, which will connect Downtown to...

