Edify TV: Westside Vandalism Suspect Arrested

A man has been arrested in connection with a series of Westside vandalisms in West L.A., including at a local synagogue recently and kosher steakhouse. This story brought to you by Santa Monica College.

Related Posts
Crime + Courts, News

Culver City Police Search for Suspect in Assault and Possible Hate Crime Against Asian American

June 14, 2021

June 14, 2021

Culver City police are searching for a suspect wanted for the assault and possible hate crime against an Asian American...
Featured, News, Real Estate

Mixed-Use 144-Unit Housing Project in The Works For Los Angeles-Culver City Lot

June 11, 2021

June 11, 2021

Apartments would contain public space plus affordable housing By Toi Creel A new six- story housing project is being reviewed...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Traffic + Transportation

Edify TV: Traffic Calming Measures Slated for Fox Hills-Area

June 11, 2021

June 11, 2021

Traffic calming measures are coming to roads in Culver City’s Fox Hills area. Learn more in this video made possible...

Photo: Instagram (@go_go_bird)
Dining, Featured, News

‘LA-Style’ Fried Chicken Spot Popping-up in Culver City This Weekend

June 10, 2021

June 10, 2021

Go Go Bird to be at Citizen Public Market Friday and Saturday By Kerry Slater An “LA-style” fried chicken restaurant...
video

How Common Is Dog Theft?

June 10, 2021

June 10, 2021

Santa Monica Animal Service Foundation Board Chair Carmen Molinari educates us on how to protect ourselves and our animals in...
Market Report, video

Market Report: Summer Gardening Tips

June 9, 2021

June 9, 2021

Learn which plants are the easiest and hardest to grow and the most common mistakes backyard gardeners make in this...
Culver City, News, Upbeat Beat

St. Bernard Senior Chloe Jackson Leads the League in Community Service

June 8, 2021

June 8, 2021

Chloe Jackson has been giving back to her community for as long as she can remember. The St. Bernard High...
Featured, News, Upbeat Beat

Mother’s Beach Lifeguard Tower Painted to Raise Awareness for Autism

June 8, 2021

June 8, 2021

LA County Ocean Lifeguard Scott Snyder paints MDR lifeguard tower to support special needs families By Sam Catanzaro A Mother’s...
Upbeat Beat, video

A New Mural Honoring Veterans Beautifies The VA Campus

June 8, 2021

June 8, 2021

A mural honoring the veterans was revealed on Memorial Day on the VA Campus. Created by artist Nick Spano, veterans,...
video

Edify TV: Venice Business Calls for Bonin’s Resignation After Attack on Security Guard

June 7, 2021

June 7, 2021

The sign hanging outside Arbor Collective snowboarding shop in Venice is calling for the resignation of Councilmember Mike Bonin after...
Education, Featured, News

CCUSD Collecting Chromebooks From Students

June 7, 2021

June 7, 2021

By Chad Winthrop Culver City Unified School District (CCUSD) is collecting all Chromebooks and power supplies that have been distributed...
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Police Release Footage From Burglary in Hopes of ID-ing Suspects

June 7, 2021

June 7, 2021

Two suspects sought for May 9 incident By Chad Winthrop Culver City police have released security footage from a recent...
Upbeat Beat, video

Enriching Summer Camps From The Boys & Girls Clubs

June 7, 2021

June 7, 2021

The Boys & Girls Club has many enriching, fun, and safe summer camps planned for youths starting June 14th, learn...

A rendering of a development coming to Palms.
News, Real Estate

24-Unit, Six-Story Development Approved for Palms

June 4, 2021

June 4, 2021

Regent Street and Dunn Drive development given green light By Toi Creel  A six story, 24-unit apartment building project will...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Santa Monica Parking Structure to be Replaced by Housing?

June 4, 2021

June 4, 2021

A Santa Monica parking structure be demolished and replaced with affordable housing. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...

