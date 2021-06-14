A man has been arrested in connection with a series of Westside vandalisms in West L.A., including at a local synagogue recently and kosher steakhouse. This story brought to you by Santa Monica College.
Edify TV: Westside Vandalism Suspect Arrested
Culver City Police Search for Suspect in Assault and Possible Hate Crime Against Asian American
June 14, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Culver City police are searching for a suspect wanted for the assault and possible hate crime against an Asian American...
Mixed-Use 144-Unit Housing Project in The Works For Los Angeles-Culver City Lot
June 11, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Apartments would contain public space plus affordable housing By Toi Creel A new six- story housing project is being reviewed...
Edify TV: Traffic Calming Measures Slated for Fox Hills-Area
Traffic calming measures are coming to roads in Culver City’s Fox Hills area. Learn more in this video made possible...
‘LA-Style’ Fried Chicken Spot Popping-up in Culver City This Weekend
June 10, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Go Go Bird to be at Citizen Public Market Friday and Saturday By Kerry Slater An “LA-style” fried chicken restaurant...
How Common Is Dog Theft?
June 10, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Animal Service Foundation Board Chair Carmen Molinari educates us on how to protect ourselves and our animals in...
Market Report: Summer Gardening Tips
June 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Learn which plants are the easiest and hardest to grow and the most common mistakes backyard gardeners make in this...
St. Bernard Senior Chloe Jackson Leads the League in Community Service
June 8, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Chloe Jackson has been giving back to her community for as long as she can remember. The St. Bernard High...
Mother’s Beach Lifeguard Tower Painted to Raise Awareness for Autism
June 8, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
LA County Ocean Lifeguard Scott Snyder paints MDR lifeguard tower to support special needs families By Sam Catanzaro A Mother’s...
A New Mural Honoring Veterans Beautifies The VA Campus
June 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A mural honoring the veterans was revealed on Memorial Day on the VA Campus. Created by artist Nick Spano, veterans,...
Edify TV: Venice Business Calls for Bonin’s Resignation After Attack on Security Guard
June 7, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The sign hanging outside Arbor Collective snowboarding shop in Venice is calling for the resignation of Councilmember Mike Bonin after...
CCUSD Collecting Chromebooks From Students
June 7, 2021 Westside Today Staff
By Chad Winthrop Culver City Unified School District (CCUSD) is collecting all Chromebooks and power supplies that have been distributed...
Culver City Police Release Footage From Burglary in Hopes of ID-ing Suspects
June 7, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Two suspects sought for May 9 incident By Chad Winthrop Culver City police have released security footage from a recent...
Enriching Summer Camps From The Boys & Girls Clubs
June 7, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Boys & Girls Club has many enriching, fun, and safe summer camps planned for youths starting June 14th, learn...
24-Unit, Six-Story Development Approved for Palms
June 4, 2021 Staff Report
Regent Street and Dunn Drive development given green light By Toi Creel A six story, 24-unit apartment building project will...
Santa Monica Parking Structure to be Replaced by Housing?
A Santa Monica parking structure be demolished and replaced with affordable housing. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
