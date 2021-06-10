June 11, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

In-Person Events Are Back with Summer Swing Nights: Jazzy Vocals plus Live Big Band – Now with Tap Dance, Swing Lessons, Vendors to Benefit Museum

Live, in-person entertainment is bringing out happy fans of all ages for Summer Swing Nights: Drive-In Edition.

The concert fundraiser features the jazzy vocal stylings of the Swing Tones with special guest singers Adrienne Fishe and Stu James accompanied by a live 7-piece big band plus swing dance lessons with the Los Angeles Swing Dance Posse and top tap performer Chester Whitmore. The fundraiser is set for three Saturdays: June 12, Aug. 7 and Sept. 4 at El Camino College, 16007 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance, CA from 8 P.M. to 10 P.M.

Summer Swing Nights 2021 – The Swing Tones Promo from Aaron Jacobs on Vimeo.

Presented by Aaron Jacobs Productions, the lively event benefits the Automobile Driving Museum (ADM) in El Segundo, CA with its vintage car collection in El Segundo, CA; it’s now open after breaking for the COVID lockdown.

The museum’s annual collaboration with the Swing Tones featuring a diverse cast and crew had previously been indoors, but last year’s last-minute pandemic re-boot at the outdoor venue is back by popular demand.

“While still adhering to COVID protocol, I’ll be ramping up the live experience, with higher quality sound, lights and projections,” says producer Aaron Jacobs. “This year we are looking forward to bringing back dancing.”

On-site are also vendor booths specializing in vintage wear and accessories plus local specialty food trucks. Attendees are encouraged to attend in their own vintage cars, with VIP ticketing options. Tickets for the live stream broadcast are also available. https://bit.ly/34TaskE

The Automotive Driving Museum (ADM): Founded in 2002 by car collectors Stanley Zimmerman and architect Earl Rubenstein, the ADM mission is to “collect, preserve, exhibit and ride in historic vehicles.” ADM contains about 130 classic, antique, and vintage automobiles created between 1886 and 2000. On Sunday Car Rides, visitors can experience driving around in classic vehicles. A portion of event sponsorship helps the operation of the ADM, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, and is tax-deductible. The ADM supports its High School Restoration program with Da Vinci High School in El Segundo, CA; Rides for Warriors programs with local VA hospitals, and scholarships for automotive studies.

Aaron Jacobs Productions: A talent who wears several hats and shoes, singer/dancer/musician/teacher Aaron Jacobs has produced exhilarating musical evenings around the Los Angeles area since 2008 including Live at 11 in West Hollywood, Spotlight Cabaret in Downtown Los Angeles and Swing Dames. He first produced Summer Swing Nights in June 2018 as a way to create an immersive evening with big band music and the audience becoming a part of the show as well. His cast and crew reflect the diversity of Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Swing Dance Posse (LASDP) The Los Angeles Swing Dance Posse is a nonprofit organization formed to honor contributions of African-Americans to vernacular jazz dance through performance and education. LASDP teaches the history of those styles from the 1800s to the present. This provides the opportunity to fill in knowledge gaps of Swing dance history, a history that has deep roots in Black culture. The mission is to educate, preserve, promote, teach and perform the vernacular jazz dances such as Savoy Swing, Charleston, and Lindy Hop dance. The LASDP performances educate and enlighten the public at a variety of places: Central Avenue Jazz Festival, Dapper Day at Disneyland, and museums. In addition, they have performed alongside Grammy award winner Barbara Morrison, Chester Whitmore’s Opus One band, and at Norma Miller’s 99th birthday celebration held at Pasadena Ballroom Dance Association.

in Music
