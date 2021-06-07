Culver City Police Release Footage From Burglary in Hopes of ID-ing Suspects

Two suspects sought for May 9 incident

By Chad Winthrop

Culver City police have released security footage from a recent burglary in which two suspects made off with around $3,000 worth of tools from an apartment.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), the incident took place on May 9 at an apartment complex on the 6200 block of Buckingham Parkway around 4:05 a.m. The two suspects stole around $3,000 worth of tools, including a leaf blower.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspects was asked to call the CCPD at 213-253-6391 or Tips@CulverCity.org.