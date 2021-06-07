June 8, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Police Release Footage From Burglary in Hopes of ID-ing Suspects

Two suspects sought for May 9 incident

By Chad Winthrop

Culver City police have released security footage from a recent burglary in which two suspects made off with around $3,000 worth of tools from an apartment.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), the incident took place on May 9 at an apartment complex on the 6200 block of Buckingham Parkway around 4:05 a.m. The two suspects stole around $3,000 worth of tools, including a leaf blower.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspects was asked to call the CCPD at 213-253-6391 or Tips@CulverCity.org.

in Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News
Related Posts
Education, Featured, News

CCUSD Collecting Chromebooks From Students

June 7, 2021

Read more
June 7, 2021

By Chad Winthrop Culver City Unified School District (CCUSD) is collecting all Chromebooks and power supplies that have been distributed...

A rendering of a development coming to Palms.
News, Real Estate

24-Unit, Six-Story Development Approved for Palms

June 4, 2021

Read more
June 4, 2021

Regent Street and Dunn Drive development given green light By Toi Creel  A six story, 24-unit apartment building project will...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Santa Monica Parking Structure to be Replaced by Housing?

June 4, 2021

Read more
June 4, 2021

A Santa Monica parking structure be demolished and replaced with affordable housing. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...

Photo: Culver City Police Department.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Resident Gets Bikes Back After Police Arrest Serial Burglar

June 3, 2021

Read more
June 3, 2021

CCPD arrest burglar responsible for at least five crimes in area By Chad Winthrop Culver City police have arrested a...
Culver City, Featured, News, Politics

Culver City Council Continue Hero Pay, Outdoor Dining Through Summer

June 3, 2021

Read more
June 3, 2021

By Toi Creel Outdoor dining and hero pay will remain for the near future in Culver City.  On May 24th,...
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Hiring Challenges for Restaurants Ahead of Full Reopening

June 3, 2021

Read more
June 3, 2021

“We are having major staffing shortage challenges right now. Everyone is hiring at the same time,” says the owner of...

Photo: Public School 310 (Facebook).
Dining, Featured, News

Public School’s Parent Company Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

June 3, 2021

Read more
June 3, 2021

Grill Concepts for files Chapter 11 bankruptcy April 29 By Kerry Slater The parent company behind the Daily Grill and...
News, video

Reese-Davidson Project Given Green Light by The Los Angeles Planning Commission

June 3, 2021

Read more
June 3, 2021

The Los Angeles Planning Commission officially signed off on a proposal for The Reese-Davidson project to move forward, learn more...
News, video

Belcampo Butcher Exposes Fraud at Santa Monica Location

June 2, 2021

Read more
June 2, 2021

An ex-employee at Belcampo posted a now viral Instagram video exposing a meat sourcing fraud within the Santa Monica location,...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Billion Dollar 15-Gate Concourse Opens at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal

June 2, 2021

Read more
June 2, 2021

A massive billion dollar concourse with 15 gates opened recently at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal. Learn more in this...

A rendering of the Belmont Village project. Photos: Shimahara.
Featured, News, Real Estate

12-Story Westside Senior Housing Proposal Passes Hurdle

June 1, 2021

Read more
June 1, 2021

Belmont Village would bring over 50 units of senior housing to Wilshire Boulevard By Sam Catanzaro An over 50-unit senior...
Featured, News

LA City Council Approves Proposal to Study Creating More Westside Shelters

June 1, 2021

Read more
June 1, 2021

Los Angeles City Council gives green light to conduct feasibility study By Sam Catanzaro Lawmakers have approved Councilmember Mike Bonin’s...

Culver City Police Chief Manuel Cid. Photo: CCPD.
Culver City, Featured, News

Manuel Cid Appointed as Culver City Police Chief

June 1, 2021

Read more
June 1, 2021

Interim chief’s role now official By Chad Winthrop Culver City has officially appointed a police chief. During the Culver City...
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Two Cargo Handlers at LAX Arrested in Alleged Theft of Gold Bars

June 1, 2021

Read more
June 1, 2021

Two employees of a cargo handling company who worked at Los Angeles International Airport were arrested last week pursuant to...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Nine Small Lot Homes Planned for Bel Air

June 1, 2021

Read more
June 1, 2021

A developer wants to build nine small homes on two parcels in Bel Air. Learn more in this video made...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR