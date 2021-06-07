CCUSD Collecting Chromebooks From Students

By Chad Winthrop

Culver City Unified School District (CCUSD) is collecting all Chromebooks and power supplies that have been distributed to students since the start of distance learning.

“This is needed to upgrade, clean, and check for functionality prior to the start of the 2021-2022 school year,” CCCUSD said.

All Chromebooks must be returned with the power supply/cord, the district noted.

Students at CCUSD elementary schools, attending in-person learning will leave Chromebooks and power supplies on their desks by the last day of school on June 11. After the last day of school, Chromebooks and power supplies must be returned to the High School Media Library before July 16. Distance Learning students must alsp return their Chromebooks to the High School Media Library before July 16.

Middle and high school students can also return Chromebooks to the High School Media Library between now and July 16.

Students attending summer school are still asked to return their laptops as well, as the district will re-distribute them on the first day of summer school.

The High School Media Library is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.