LA’s Premier community choral group and America’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer winning Angel City Chorale will perform at a virtual summer concert “Play it Forward” on June 5th tune in for details. Video brought to you by Deasy Penner Podley.
“Play It Forward” at Angel City Chorale’s June Concert
Culver City Police Seize 2,500 Pounds of Meth, Cocaine Worth $60 Million
May 27, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Submitted by Culver City Police Department Earlier this month, Culver City Police Detectives, along with Detectives from various agencies participating...
LAPD Seek White Mercedes Involved in Venice Blvd Hit and Run
May 27, 2021 Staff Report
Victim seriously injured in May 15 incident By Chad Winthrop Police are searching for a driver involved in a Westside...
Experimenting with Mushrooms?
May 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Mushrooms are known for their earthy flavors and health benefits, Today we learn how to cook and store them. Brought...
Cocktails For a Cause
May 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
It’s Mental Health Awareness month and Lanea Bar in Santa Monica has teamed up with I Got Your Back to...
First Mexican American Monument is Coming to the Westside
May 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Venice Mexican American traquero Moment Committee has received approval from the Venice Neighborhood Council to create the first Mexican...
Edify TV: Officials Unable to Move Venice RV
May 24, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Four LA agencies were unable to move an RV illegally parked in Venice last week. Brought to you by School...
Peruvian Restaurant Qusqo Bistro Opens Plant-Based Ghost Kitchen on Westside
May 24, 2021 Staff Report
Popular Peruvian restaurant is making sure to keep things green By Toi Creel Peruvian Restaurant Qusqo Bistro is expanding their Westside presence....
Live Comedy is Back in Venice
May 24, 2021 Juliet Lemar
After a long shutdown due to Covid-19 live comedy has returned to Venice and Comedy Compound is now hosting a...
Police Seek Suspects Wanted for Shooting BB Gun at Culver City Businesses
May 24, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Culver City police seeking public assistance in string of vandalisms By Sam Catanzaro Police are searching for suspects wanted for...
Culver City Postal Service Employee Pleads Guilty to EDD Fraud
May 24, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Two USPS worker plead guilty to using EDD debit cards to illegally purchase postal money orders By Sam Catanzaro An...
Work Wraps 300-Seat Performing Arts Center
May 23, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Construction is wrapping up on new performing on center with a 300-seat event venue in the Palms-area. The new Glorya...
Edify TV: A Look at Culver City’s Media Park Revamp
Take a look at potential design options to revamp Culver City’s Media Park in this video made possible by Santa...
CUUSD Moves Forward on Search for New Superintendent
May 20, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
The search for a new school superintendent in Culver City continues. The Culver Culver City Unified School District Board met...
Dim Sum Specialist Opening Restaurant in Palms
May 20, 2021 Staff Report
Iron Teapot coming to 10306 Venice Boulevard in Palms By Kerry Slater A dim sum restaurant is opening in Palms...
