“Play It Forward” at Angel City Chorale’s June Concert

LA’s Premier community choral group and America’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer winning Angel City Chorale will perform at a virtual summer concert “Play it Forward” on June 5th tune in for details. Video brought to you by Deasy Penner Podley.

Santa Monica Says Bye-Bye to Bird

May 27, 2021

Bird, the company that kicked off the e-scooter movement in Santa Monica, will no longer be part of the city’s shared-mobility...

Photo: Culver City Police Department.
Culver City Police Seize 2,500 Pounds of Meth, Cocaine Worth $60 Million

May 27, 2021

Submitted by Culver City Police Department Earlier this month, Culver City Police Detectives, along with Detectives from various agencies participating...
LAPD Seek White Mercedes Involved in Venice Blvd Hit and Run

May 27, 2021

Victim seriously injured in May 15 incident By Chad Winthrop Police are searching for a driver involved in a Westside...
Experimenting with Mushrooms?

May 27, 2021

Mushrooms are known for their earthy flavors and health benefits, Today we learn how to cook and store them. Brought...
Cocktails For a Cause

May 25, 2021

It’s Mental Health Awareness month and Lanea Bar in Santa Monica has teamed up with I Got Your Back to...
First Mexican American Monument is Coming to the Westside

May 25, 2021

The Venice Mexican American traquero Moment Committee has received approval from the Venice Neighborhood Council to create the first Mexican...
Edify TV: Officials Unable to Move Venice RV

May 24, 2021

Four LA agencies were unable to move an RV illegally parked in Venice last week. Brought to you by School...

Photo: Qusqo Bistro (Facebook).
Peruvian Restaurant Qusqo Bistro Opens Plant-Based Ghost Kitchen on Westside

May 24, 2021

Popular Peruvian restaurant is making sure to keep things green By Toi Creel Peruvian Restaurant Qusqo Bistro is expanding their Westside presence....
Live Comedy is Back in Venice

May 24, 2021

After a long shutdown due to Covid-19 live comedy has returned to Venice and Comedy Compound is now hosting a...
Police Seek Suspects Wanted for Shooting BB Gun at Culver City Businesses

May 24, 2021

Culver City police seeking public assistance in string of vandalisms By Sam Catanzaro Police are searching for suspects wanted for...

The Culver City Main Post Office. Photo: Google Maps.
Culver City Postal Service Employee Pleads Guilty to EDD Fraud

May 24, 2021

Two USPS worker plead guilty to using EDD debit cards to illegally purchase postal money orders By Sam Catanzaro An...
Work Wraps 300-Seat Performing Arts Center

May 23, 2021

Construction is wrapping up on new performing on center with a 300-seat event venue in the Palms-area. The new Glorya...
Edify TV: A Look at Culver City’s Media Park Revamp

May 23, 2021

Take a look at potential design options to revamp Culver City’s Media Park in this video made possible by Santa...

CCUSD Superintendent Leslie Lockhart
CUUSD Moves Forward on Search ﻿for New Superintendent

May 20, 2021

The search for a new school superintendent in Culver City continues. The Culver Culver City Unified School District Board met...

Photo: iron-teapot.com
Dim Sum Specialist Opening Restaurant in Palms

May 20, 2021

Iron Teapot coming to 10306 Venice Boulevard in Palms  By Kerry Slater  A dim sum restaurant is opening in Palms...

