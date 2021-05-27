Bird, the company that kicked off the e-scooter movement in Santa Monica, will no longer be part of the city’s shared-mobility program. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.
Santa Monica Says Bye-Bye to Bird
Culver City Police Seize 2,500 Pounds of Meth, Cocaine Worth $60 Million
May 27, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Submitted by Culver City Police Department Earlier this month, Culver City Police Detectives, along with Detectives from various agencies participating...
LAPD Seek White Mercedes Involved in Venice Blvd Hit and Run
May 27, 2021 Staff Report
Victim seriously injured in May 15 incident By Chad Winthrop Police are searching for a driver involved in a Westside...
First Mexican American Monument is Coming to the Westside
May 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Venice Mexican American traquero Moment Committee has received approval from the Venice Neighborhood Council to create the first Mexican...
Peruvian Restaurant Qusqo Bistro Opens Plant-Based Ghost Kitchen on Westside
May 24, 2021 Staff Report
Popular Peruvian restaurant is making sure to keep things green By Toi Creel Peruvian Restaurant Qusqo Bistro is expanding their Westside presence....
Police Seek Suspects Wanted for Shooting BB Gun at Culver City Businesses
May 24, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Culver City police seeking public assistance in string of vandalisms By Sam Catanzaro Police are searching for suspects wanted for...
Culver City Postal Service Employee Pleads Guilty to EDD Fraud
May 24, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Two USPS worker plead guilty to using EDD debit cards to illegally purchase postal money orders By Sam Catanzaro An...
Work Wraps 300-Seat Performing Arts Center
May 23, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Construction is wrapping up on new performing on center with a 300-seat event venue in the Palms-area. The new Glorya...
Edify TV: A Look at Culver City’s Media Park Revamp
Take a look at potential design options to revamp Culver City’s Media Park in this video made possible by Santa...
CUUSD Moves Forward on Search for New Superintendent
May 20, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
The search for a new school superintendent in Culver City continues. The Culver Culver City Unified School District Board met...
Dim Sum Specialist Opening Restaurant in Palms
May 20, 2021 Staff Report
Iron Teapot coming to 10306 Venice Boulevard in Palms By Kerry Slater A dim sum restaurant is opening in Palms...
Father and Son Duo Arrested for Robbing Culver City Trader Joe’s and Other Locations at Gunpoint
May 19, 2021 Staff Report
Pair could face up to more than 10 years in prison By Toi Creel A father and son could face...
Edify TV: Hear From Palisades Fire Front Line Firefighter
May 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Palisades fire is now 72% contained and the suspected arsonist is in custody, hear from a Los Angeles Firefighter...
Edify TV: Ballona Bike Path Getting Longer?
An extension may be coming for the Ballona Creek Bike Path. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
Investigators Release Identity of Suspected Palisades Fire Arsonist
May 18, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Arson investigators say 48-year-old as a transient set fire that has burned over 1,000 acres By Sam Catanzaro Officials have...
Culver City Police Use Drones in Recovery of Stolen French Bulldog Puppy
May 17, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Puppy returned unharmed after being stolen May 12 By Sam Catanzaro A traffic collision, drones and a foot-chase were involved...
