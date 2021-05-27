LAPD Seek White Mercedes Involved in Venice Blvd Hit and Run

Victim seriously injured in May 15 incident

By Chad Winthrop

Police are searching for a driver involved in a Westside hit and run that left a victim seriously injured.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), on Saturday May 15 around 1:25 a.m.., a white Mercedes was traveling westbound on Venice Boulevard approaching Sepulveda Boulevard and collided with the victim who was walking southbound Sepulveda Boulevard in marked crosswalk. The victim survived and sustained serious injuries.

“The driver of the white Mercedes fled the scene without identifying himself or herself and did not render aid to the victim, as required by law,” the LAPD said.

The hit and run vehicle is described as a white Mercedes with a missing sideview mirror.

This investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact West Traffic Division Detectives, at 213-473-0234 or 213-473-0222. Please refer to LAPD report number 21-14-11613. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).