The Venice Mexican American traquero Moment Committee has received approval from the Venice Neighborhood Council to create the first Mexican American monument on the Westside. This video brought to you by Malibu Community Collective.
First Mexican American Monument is Coming to the Westside
Police Seek Suspects Wanted for Shooting BB Gun at Culver City Businesses
May 24, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Culver City police seeking public assistance in string of vandalisms By Sam Catanzaro Police are searching for suspects wanted for...
Culver City Postal Service Employee Pleads Guilty to EDD Fraud
May 24, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Two USPS worker plead guilty to using EDD debit cards to illegally purchase postal money orders By Sam Catanzaro An...
Work Wraps 300-Seat Performing Arts Center
May 23, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Construction is wrapping up on new performing on center with a 300-seat event venue in the Palms-area. The new Glorya...
Edify TV: A Look at Culver City’s Media Park Revamp
Take a look at potential design options to revamp Culver City’s Media Park in this video made possible by Santa...
CUUSD Moves Forward on Search for New Superintendent
May 20, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
The search for a new school superintendent in Culver City continues. The Culver Culver City Unified School District Board met...
Dim Sum Specialist Opening Restaurant in Palms
May 20, 2021 Staff Report
Iron Teapot coming to 10306 Venice Boulevard in Palms By Kerry Slater A dim sum restaurant is opening in Palms...
Father and Son Duo Arrested for Robbing Culver City Trader Joe’s and Other Locations at Gunpoint
May 19, 2021 Staff Report
Pair could face up to more than 10 years in prison By Toi Creel A father and son could face...
Edify TV: Hear From Palisades Fire Front Line Firefighter
May 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Palisades fire is now 72% contained and the suspected arsonist is in custody, hear from a Los Angeles Firefighter...
Jules Muck is Breaking Barriers for Female Artists Everywhere
May 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
World travelled artist and Venice Beach local Jules Muck shares unique journey as a female artist rising to world recognition....
Edify TV: Ballona Bike Path Getting Longer?
An extension may be coming for the Ballona Creek Bike Path. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
Investigators Release Identity of Suspected Palisades Fire Arsonist
May 18, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Arson investigators say 48-year-old as a transient set fire that has burned over 1,000 acres By Sam Catanzaro Officials have...
Culver City Police Use Drones in Recovery of Stolen French Bulldog Puppy
May 17, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Puppy returned unharmed after being stolen May 12 By Sam Catanzaro A traffic collision, drones and a foot-chase were involved...
Edify TV: Culver City Ivy Station Complete
Four years of construction and $350 million dollars later, the Culver City Ivy Station development is ready for people to...
LAHSA Application for Permanent Housing Moves Online
May 14, 2021 Staff Report
Agency consolidates 15 different paper housing applications into one digital application By Chad Winthrop The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA)...
Opinion: A 22-Point Plan to Deal With LA’s Homelessness Situation
By Jeff Hall People are freaking out about the homelessness issue – and with good reason. The sidewalk camps are...
