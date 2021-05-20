May 20, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Dim Sum Specialist Opening Restaurant in Palms

Photo: iron-teapot.com

Iron Teapot coming to 10306 Venice Boulevard in Palms 

By Kerry Slater 

A dim sum restaurant is opening on in Palms next month. 

On June 1, Iron Teapot will open at 10306 Venice Boulevard in Palms, the former location of Jaffa restaurant. 

As described on the restaurant’s website, Iron Teapot is the creation of Sally Chan, a San Gabriel Valley resident with a passion for dim sum. 

“For over 20 years, I have spoken often about wishing to see a fast-casual Dim Sum opened on the [Westside] of Los Angeles (not the East – we have plenty there),” Chan writes. “The pandemic ushered in a sense of nostalgia for the past.  Cramming into an indoor noisy Dim Sum restaurant in the San Gabriel Valley has become an experience that someone living under months of lockdown can hardly imagine.” 

“My hope is that every customer can step into Iron Teapot and feel transported back to the height of Canto Pop while enjoying freshly steamed, authentic Dim Sum over a cocktail, beer, wine or a cup of tea with the sea breeze from the Pacific coastline outdoors in the new era of Covid,” Chan added. 

Iron Teapot’s kitchen will be helmed by Chef Hoi Chan who has over 30 years of experience in the dim sum beginning in Zhong Zhan, China to some Los Angeles’ best dim sum restaurants, including Sea Harbour and Bao Dim Sum in Beverly Hills.

According to their website, Iron Teapot’s menu will include classic favorites like braised chicken feet, tripe alongside unique meatless versions of popular dim sum dishes including Siu Mai, Har Gow and Cha Siu Bao

For more information visit iron-teapot.com

in Dining, Featured, News
Related Posts
XO Fatty Noodles from Little Fatty in Mar Vista. Photo: Kerry Slater
Dining

Food Review: Fatty Noodle Comfort Food Bliss

May 20, 2021

Read more
May 20, 2021

Fatty noodles from Little Fatty in Mar Vista By Kerry Slater Comfort food comes in all shapes and sizes, including...

Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, News, Uncategorized

Father and Son Duo Arrested for Robbing Culver City Trader Joe’s and Other Locations at Gunpoint

May 19, 2021

Read more
May 19, 2021

Pair could face up to more than 10 years in prison By Toi Creel A father and son could face...
News, video

Palisades Fire Arson Suspect Arrested

May 18, 2021

Read more
May 18, 2021

The Palisades fire is now 32% contained and the suspected arsonist is in custody, hear from a Los Angeles Firefighter...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Upbeat Beat

Edify TV: Ballona Bike Path Getting Longer?

May 18, 2021

Read more
May 18, 2021

An extension may be coming for the Ballona Creek Bike Path. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...

Ramon Flores Rodriguez. Photo: LAFD.
Featured, News

Investigators Release Identity of Suspected Palisades Fire Arsonist

May 18, 2021

Read more
May 18, 2021

Arson investigators say 48-year-old as a transient set fire that has burned over 1,000 acres  By Sam Catanzaro Officials have...

A Culver City police officer with a recovered French bulldog puppy. Photo: CCPD (Facebook).
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Police Use Drones in Recovery of Stolen French Bulldog Puppy

May 17, 2021

Read more
May 17, 2021

Puppy returned unharmed after being stolen May 12 By Sam Catanzaro A traffic collision, drones and a foot-chase were involved...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Culver City Ivy Station Complete

May 17, 2021

Read more
May 17, 2021

Four years of construction and $350 million dollars later, the Culver City Ivy Station development is ready for people to...
Featured, News, Real Estate

LAHSA Application for Permanent Housing Moves Online

May 14, 2021

Read more
May 14, 2021

Agency consolidates 15 different paper housing applications into one digital application By Chad Winthrop The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA)...

"Some might find the following proposals “mean,” or “cruel.” In my opinion, our current policy is the cruelest policy of all, because nothing meaningful ever changes," writes Jeff Hall. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Oped

Opinion: A 22-Point Plan to Deal With LA’s Homelessness Situation

May 13, 2021

Read more
May 13, 2021

By Jeff Hall People are freaking out about the homelessness issue – and with good reason. The sidewalk camps are...

The parking lot at Fisherman's Village in Marina del Rey where a temporary homeless shelter may be located in the future. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Politics

Plan to Use Parking Lots, Parks and More for Shelter Passes Committee

May 13, 2021

Read more
May 13, 2021

LA City Council’s Homelessness and Poverty Committee advances controversial proposal By Sam Catanzaro A plan to bring more homeless shelters...

Photo: Culver City Police Department.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

French Bulldog Puppy Stolen at Gunpoint in Culver City

May 13, 2021

Read more
May 13, 2021

Culver City police searching for suspect in May 12 incident By Sam Catanzaro A French bulldog puppy was stolen at...

The STK Wagyu Burger. Photo: STK (Facebook).
Dining, Featured, News

Westside Steakhouse Offering $8 Wagyu Deal for National Burger Month

May 13, 2021

Read more
May 13, 2021

STK on Hilgard serving up $7.99 Wagyu burger and fris for month of May By Kerry Slater A Westside steakhouse...

Photo: LADOT (Facebook).
Dining, Featured, News

LA One Step Closer to Permanent Al Fresco Dining Program

May 13, 2021

Read more
May 13, 2021

A City Council instructions agencies to report on feasibility of making Al Fresco program permanent  By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles...

Action from a previous year's Culver City Rotary Lucky Ducky Race. Photo: Courtesy Culver City Rotary.
Featured, News, Upbeat Beat, Westside Wellness

Culver City Rotary Lucky Ducky Race Around the Corner

May 11, 2021

Read more
May 11, 2021

Annual event set for May 21 at the Culver-Palms YMCA By Chad Winthrop The Culver City Rotary Lucky Ducky Race...
Art, Edify Tv, Featured, News, Upbeat Beat

Edify TV: A Look Into the Cold War-Era as Wende Museum Reopens

May 11, 2021

Read more
May 11, 2021

With relics of the Cold War-era on display, the Wende Museum in Culver City has reopened for in-person visits. Learn...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR