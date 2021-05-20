Dim Sum Specialist Opening Restaurant in Palms

Iron Teapot coming to 10306 Venice Boulevard in Palms

By Kerry Slater

A dim sum restaurant is opening on in Palms next month.

On June 1, Iron Teapot will open at 10306 Venice Boulevard in Palms, the former location of Jaffa restaurant.

As described on the restaurant’s website, Iron Teapot is the creation of Sally Chan, a San Gabriel Valley resident with a passion for dim sum.

“For over 20 years, I have spoken often about wishing to see a fast-casual Dim Sum opened on the [Westside] of Los Angeles (not the East – we have plenty there),” Chan writes. “The pandemic ushered in a sense of nostalgia for the past. Cramming into an indoor noisy Dim Sum restaurant in the San Gabriel Valley has become an experience that someone living under months of lockdown can hardly imagine.”

“My hope is that every customer can step into Iron Teapot and feel transported back to the height of Canto Pop while enjoying freshly steamed, authentic Dim Sum over a cocktail, beer, wine or a cup of tea with the sea breeze from the Pacific coastline outdoors in the new era of Covid,” Chan added.

Iron Teapot’s kitchen will be helmed by Chef Hoi Chan who has over 30 years of experience in the dim sum beginning in Zhong Zhan, China to some Los Angeles’ best dim sum restaurants, including Sea Harbour and Bao Dim Sum in Beverly Hills.

According to their website, Iron Teapot’s menu will include classic favorites like braised chicken feet, tripe alongside unique meatless versions of popular dim sum dishes including Siu Mai, Har Gow and Cha Siu Bao

For more information visit iron-teapot.com.