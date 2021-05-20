CUUSD Moves Forward on Search ﻿for New Superintendent

The search for a new school superintendent in Culver City continues.

The Culver Culver City Unified School District Board met on May 3 for a closed meeting to review all of the search firm proposals. Four search firms were moved forward to conduct presentations to the public on May 4 on Zoom.

Approximately 30 individuals were present and were given the opportunity to make public comment. Union representatives Ray Long and Debbie Hamme were given the space and opportunity to share any comments on the search firm presentations as well.

At the close of public comment, a poll was taken of the public to gauge their preferences. Thirteen individuals participated in the polling. At the May 11 Board Meeting, the Board unanimously voted to approve the firm, Ray and Associates to head the CCUSD Superintendent Search.

The Board will hold a Special Board Meeting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18 via Zoom to approve the contract with Ray and Associates.

Additionally, the Board will also discuss the PARS retirement incentive. Four of the five Board members were present for the last Board meeting which resulted in a split vote regarding the retirement incentive. The Board has asked that the agenda item return so that all Board members can weigh in on the agenda item.

Last month, CCUSD Superintendent Leslie Lockhart announced that she will be retiring from the District after 23 years, including four years as superintendent.

Lockhart was named Superintendent in January, 2018, after serving as Interim Superintendent for six months. The first African-American to serve as CCUSD Superintendent, Lockhart oversaw the district’s increasing dedication to equity, diversion and inclusion – something she said the district continues to prioritize even after she is gone.