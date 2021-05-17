May 18, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Edify TV: LA Metro is Hiring

With the county beginning to fully reopen, LA Metro has announced plans to hire nearly 1,000 new drivers, learn more in this video brought to you by The Bike Shop Santa Monica.

in video
Related Posts
video

Traveling with Your Pet This Summer?

May 17, 2021

Read more
May 17, 2021

Prepare for summer vacation with your fur-baby, here with some helpful tips is animal expert and Santa Monica Animal Shelter...
video

Anti-Semitic Graffiti Seen Along Bike Path

May 13, 2021

Read more
May 13, 2021

Anti-Semitic messages stenciled in graffiti on benches along the bike path from Will Rogers Beach to Venice cause concern. This...
Real Estate, Realty, video

Tobey Maguire Sells Empty Brentwood Lot for $10.7M

May 13, 2021

Read more
May 13, 2021

The second most expensive land transaction this year was the sale of an undeveloped plot of land in Brentwood Park,...
Market Report, video

May Is Grapefruit Season in California

May 13, 2021

Read more
May 13, 2021

Grapefruits in California are the sweetest in May, learn how to choose the juiciest ones in this Market Report video...
video

Adopting a Pet?

May 11, 2021

Read more
May 11, 2021

Animal expert Carmen Molinari discusses how to find the perfect pet to fit your lifestyle and family in this video...
video

Edify TV: Robot Food Delivery on the Westside

May 10, 2021

Read more
May 10, 2021

Westside lawmakers have approved to continue robot food deliveries, learn more in this video brought to you by School of...
video

Local Muralist Rip Cronk Restores “Starry Night” Mural on Wavecrest Avenue

May 7, 2021

Read more
May 7, 2021

Local Venice artist Rip Cronk has been painting murals in Venice since 1980, last month he restored the beloved “Starry...
Market Report, video

Summer Strawberries Are Here!

May 6, 2021

Read more
May 6, 2021

Strawberries at the Santa Monica Farmers Market are now in season, join Juliet Lemar for Market Report to learn about...
video

Ralphs Brentwood Increases Security After Safety Concerns

May 5, 2021

Read more
May 5, 2021

Brentwood Ralphs grocery store receives new security upgrades due to concerns for patron safety, learn what to expect on your...
video

Westside Senior Premieres Musical Talents with LA Philharmonic

April 30, 2021

Read more
April 30, 2021

Joey Karz is premiering his musical compositions at the Los Angeles Philharmonic 2020/21 Composer Fellowship Program, learn more in this...
video

19-Year-Old Westsider Creates Food Sharing App

April 29, 2021

Read more
April 29, 2021

OpenPantry app co-founder Theo Goldstine has a vision for the future of food sharing that reduces waste and insecurity from...
video

Youth Mental Health Crisis on the Rise

April 28, 2021

Read more
April 28, 2021

Mental health related hospitalizations among youth have increased by 31% over the past year for 12-17 year olds, May is...
video

Local Activist Speaks About Hazardous Trash on Venice Streets

April 27, 2021

Read more
April 27, 2021

With Illegal dumping increasing by 420% since 2016 local activists are calling for action. Hear what local Rick Swinger of...
video

Edify TV: Voluntary Homeless Encampment Cleanups?

April 26, 2021

Read more
April 26, 2021

LA lawmakers have voted to replace mandatory homeless encampment cleanups citywide with a voluntary-based program, learn more in this video...
video, Westside Wellness

Want to Be A Triathlete?

April 26, 2021

Read more
April 26, 2021

LA Tri Club has been a Westside staple for over 20 years, providing information, support services, training & racing activities,...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR