Edify TV: Culver City Ivy Station Complete

Four years of construction and $350 million dollars later, the Culver City Ivy Station development is ready for people to move in, stay at and work. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu CC.

in Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate
Featured, News, Real Estate

LAHSA Application for Permanent Housing Moves Online

May 14, 2021

May 14, 2021

Agency consolidates 15 different paper housing applications into one digital application By Chad Winthrop The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA)...

"Some might find the following proposals “mean,” or “cruel.” In my opinion, our current policy is the cruelest policy of all, because nothing meaningful ever changes," writes Jeff Hall. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Oped

Opinion: A 22-Point Plan to Deal With LA’s Homelessness Situation

May 13, 2021

May 13, 2021

By Jeff Hall People are freaking out about the homelessness issue – and with good reason. The sidewalk camps are...

The parking lot at Fisherman's Village in Marina del Rey where a temporary homeless shelter may be located in the future. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Politics

Plan to Use Parking Lots, Parks and More for Shelter Passes Committee

May 13, 2021

May 13, 2021

LA City Council’s Homelessness and Poverty Committee advances controversial proposal By Sam Catanzaro A plan to bring more homeless shelters...

Photo: Culver City Police Department.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

French Bulldog Puppy Stolen at Gunpoint in Culver City

May 13, 2021

May 13, 2021

Culver City police searching for suspect in May 12 incident By Sam Catanzaro A French bulldog puppy was stolen at...

The STK Wagyu Burger. Photo: STK (Facebook).
Dining, Featured, News

Westside Steakhouse Offering $8 Wagyu Deal for National Burger Month

May 13, 2021

May 13, 2021

STK on Hilgard serving up $7.99 Wagyu burger and fris for month of May By Kerry Slater A Westside steakhouse...

Photo: LADOT (Facebook).
Dining, Featured, News

LA One Step Closer to Permanent Al Fresco Dining Program

May 13, 2021

May 13, 2021

A City Council instructions agencies to report on feasibility of making Al Fresco program permanent  By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles...
Real Estate, Realty, video

Toby Maguire Sells Empty Brentwood Lot for $10.7M

May 13, 2021

May 13, 2021

The second most expensive land transaction this year was the sale of an undeveloped plot of land in Brentwood Park,...
Edify Tv

Great White Sharks Closer Than We Think

May 12, 2021

May 12, 2021

Carlos Gauna captures great white sharks just off shore at many Westside beaches, learn more in this video brought to you...

Action from a previous year's Culver City Rotary Lucky Ducky Race. Photo: Courtesy Culver City Rotary.
Featured, News, Upbeat Beat, Westside Wellness

Culver City Rotary Lucky Ducky Race Around the Corner

May 11, 2021

May 11, 2021

Annual event set for May 21 at the Culver-Palms YMCA By Chad Winthrop The Culver City Rotary Lucky Ducky Race...
Art, Edify Tv, Featured, News, Upbeat Beat

Edify TV: A Look Into the Cold War-Era as Wende Museum Reopens

May 11, 2021

May 11, 2021

With relics of the Cold War-era on display, the Wende Museum in Culver City has reopened for in-person visits. Learn...

Cafe Istanbul in Beverly Hills. Photo: Facebook.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Two Men Indicted for Accused Hate Crime Attack at Beverly Hills Restaurant

May 10, 2021

May 10, 2021

Suspects are accused of allegedly attacking employees and saying racial slurs By Toi Creel Two men are facing charges after...

Photo: Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (Facebook).
Featured, News, Politics

Vote Centers Open for Local Special Primary Election Between 5 Democrats and Socialist

May 10, 2021

May 10, 2021

May 18 Assembly District 54 Special Primary Election underway By Sam Catanzaro Vote centers are now open for the District...

10610-10628 West Venice Boulevard Rendering: Uriu and Associates.
Featured, News, Real Estate

Details on Palms Mixed-Use Proposal

May 10, 2021

May 10, 2021

More apartments could soon be coming to this lot on Venice Boulevard in Palms. Located at 10610-10628 W. Venice Boulevard,...

A rendering of a mixed-use development planned for Culver City. Photo: City of Culver City.
Featured, News, Real Estate

Meeting for Culver City Project That Would Replace Post Office, Coco’s, Valvoline With Mixed-Used Development

May 10, 2021

May 10, 2021

City of Culver City schedules public hearing for 1111 Jefferson Boulevard development By Chad Winthrop A public meeting is set...
Culver City, Education, News, Upbeat Beat

Final Culver City Unified Community Arts Night to Feature Young Storytellers

May 9, 2021

May 9, 2021

The final CCUSD Community Art Night, featuring Young Storytellers, will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12. Young...

