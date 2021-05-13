Westside Steakhouse Offering $8 Wagyu Deal for National Burger Month

STK on Hilgard serving up $7.99 Wagyu burger and fris for month of May

By Kerry Slater

A Westside steakhouse is serving up a $8 Wagyu burger and fries deal for National Burger Month.

As announced on social media, STK Steakhouse is offering its Wagyu burger and fries for $7.99 all month long in honor of National Burger Month at all its locations (outside of NYC), including in Westwood at 930 Hilgard Avenue.

The burger, made with a 7oz beef patty, American cheese and special sauce, is offered normally on the Westwood location’s lunch and weekend brunch menus for between $15-23.

According to the restaurant, the National Burger Month deal is only avaible for takeour and delivery.

Visit https://stksteakhouse.com/venues/los-angeles/ for more information.