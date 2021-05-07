A developer wants to revamp the historic Fox Theater building in Venice. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu Community Collective.
Historic Fox Theater Revamp?
Details on Palms Mixed-Use Proposal
May 10, 2021 Staff Report
More apartments could soon be coming to this lot on Venice Boulevard in Palms. Located at 10610-10628 W. Venice Boulevard,...
Meeting for Culver City Project That Would Replace Post Office, Coco’s, Valvoline With Mixed-Used Development
May 10, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
City of Culver City schedules public hearing for 1111 Jefferson Boulevard development By Chad Winthrop A public meeting is set...
Culver City Fire Department Getting Seniors Access to Covid-19 Vaccine
May 7, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
By Toi Creel Culver City Firefighters are helping connecting seniors to vaccines. The Culver City Fire Department (CCFD) is doing...
Expo Line Train Kills Pedestrian in Culver City Area
May 6, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Fatality occurs near Bagley Avenue Thursday By Sam Catanzaro A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Metro Expo Line...
Tokyo-Inspired Pizza Coming to Mar Vista
May 6, 2021 Staff Report
The Rose Venice’s Jason Neroni announces plans for former A-Frame space on Washington Blvd. By Kerry Slater A Westside chef...
Food Review: Tikka Taco Bringing Desi Flavors to Venice Beach Boardwalk
May 6, 2021 Staff Report
Checking in a Tikka Taco, 1425 Ocean Front Walk By Kerry Slater Tikka Taco, a new spot on the Venice...
Metro Bike Share Relaunches on Westside
May 6, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Program back after being suspended in September By Chad Winthrop LA Metro’s bike share system is back on the Westside. ...
Could Penmar, Rancho Park Golf Courses Become Affordable Housing?
Under a state bill facilities like Penmar and Rancho Park golf courses could be converted into space for affordable housing....
Palms Development Would Replace Auto Shop, Dentist’s Office With 100+ Apartments
A development proposed for Palms would see an auto-body repair shop and dentist’s office be replaced by a 100+ unit,...
Venice’s Fox Theater Revamp
A developer wants to revamp the historic Fox Theater building in Venice. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Edify TV: Site Work Begins on Nearly Billion Dollar LAX Station
Site work has begun for a nearly billion dollar light rail transit station coming to LAX. Learn more in this...
Two Killed in Washington Boulevard Shooting
May 3, 2021 Staff Report
Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s West Bureau Homicide are investigating a multi-victim shooting from on Washington Bouelarvd near...
Apple Plans to Add More Than 3K Jobs in Culver City
May 3, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
3,000 jobs coming by 2026 By Toi Creel Apple will be bringing over 3,000 jobs to Culver City. According to...
Why This Could Be the Best Time to Move to LA
May 1, 2021 Staff Report
Los Angeles has been the crown jewel of the West Coast for decades. Its golden beaches, warm climate, and palm-lined...
