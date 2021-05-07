May 7, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Fire Department Getting Seniors Access to Covid-19 Vaccine

Photo: Culver City Fire Department (Facebook).

By Toi Creel

Culver City Firefighters are helping connecting seniors to vaccines.

The Culver City Fire Department (CCFD) is doing their part to make sure seniors are taken care of.

Firefighters are collaborating with the LA County Department of Public Health and doing outreach to homebound seniors by signing them up for a free Johnson & Johnson vaccine. They have been making home visits, going to a total of 200 out of 360 homes in Culver City according to LA County Department of Public Health as of April 23.

While there was a weeks-long pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after issues of blood clots emerged, the hold was lifted on April 23. Officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration deemed the vaccine safe for those over 18 after a panel of Officials recommended it. 

Because the hold is lifted, CCFD will be able to move forward with mobile health clinics to administer the vaccine to willing homebound seniors. The mobile clinics will also be available for people living in Culver City experiencing homelessness. 

When administering the vaccine, firefighters also provide an educational component. They remain in uniform and give residents information about the reason for their visit and the benefits of the vaccine.

Related Posts
The scene of a fatality involving an Expo Line train Thursday. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Traffic + Transportation

Expo Line Train Kills Pedestrian in Culver City Area

May 6, 2021

Read more
May 6, 2021

Fatality occurs near Bagley Avenue Thursday By Sam Catanzaro A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Metro Expo Line...

"The Godzilla" pizza: bacon, pepperoni, green garlic sausage, salami, smoked mozzarella, tomato sauce, miso kewpi mayo, okonomiyaki sauce, togorashi and scallionss. Photo: Jason Neroni via Pascal Shirley (Instagram).
Dining, News

Tokyo-Inspired Pizza Coming to Mar Vista

May 6, 2021

Read more
May 6, 2021

The Rose Venice’s Jason Neroni announces plans for former A-Frame space on Washington Blvd. By Kerry Slater A Westside chef...

Left to right: portobello mushroom, beef seekh kebab and tandoori chicken tinga tacos from Tikka Taco on the Venice Beach Boardwalk. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Dining, Featured

Food Review: Tikka Taco Bringing Desi Flavors to Venice Beach Boardwalk

May 6, 2021

Read more
May 6, 2021

Checking in a Tikka Taco, 1425 Ocean Front Walk By Kerry Slater Tikka Taco, a new spot on the Venice...

Photo: LA Metro.
News, Traffic + Transportation

Metro Bike Share Relaunches on Westside

May 6, 2021

Read more
May 6, 2021

Program back after being suspended in September By Chad Winthrop LA Metro’s bike share system is back on the Westside. ...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Could Penmar, Rancho Park Golf Courses Become Affordable Housing?

May 4, 2021

Read more
May 4, 2021

Under a state bill facilities like Penmar and Rancho Park golf courses could be converted into space for affordable housing....
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Palms Development Would Replace Auto Shop, Dentist’s Office With 100+ Apartments

May 4, 2021

Read more
May 4, 2021

A development proposed for Palms would see an auto-body repair shop and dentist’s office be replaced by a 100+ unit,...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Venice’s Fox Theater Revamp

May 4, 2021

Read more
May 4, 2021

A developer wants to revamp the historic Fox Theater building in Venice. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate, Traffic + Transportation

Edify TV: Site Work Begins on Nearly Billion Dollar LAX Station

May 4, 2021

Read more
May 4, 2021

Site work has begun for a nearly billion dollar light rail transit station coming to LAX. Learn more in this...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Concert Capacity Rules Issue for Small Venues

May 3, 2021

Read more
May 3, 2021

Live music is back in LA County but the owner of a Westside jazz club says reopening will have to...

The scene of a May 3 shooting at Washington and Crenshaw.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Two Killed in Washington Boulevard Shooting

May 3, 2021

Read more
May 3, 2021

Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s West Bureau Homicide are investigating a multi-victim shooting from on Washington Bouelarvd near...
Culver City, News

Apple Plans to Add More Than 3K Jobs in Culver City

May 3, 2021

Read more
May 3, 2021

3,000 jobs coming by 2026 By Toi Creel Apple will be bringing over 3,000 jobs to Culver City. According to...
News

Why This Could Be the Best Time to Move to LA

May 1, 2021

Read more
May 1, 2021

Los Angeles has been the crown jewel of the West Coast for decades. Its golden beaches, warm climate, and palm-lined...

The Metro E Line in West Los Angeles. Photo: metro.net.
Featured, News

Low-Income Resident, Students Could Ride Metro for Free by End of Summer

April 30, 2021

Read more
April 30, 2021

Metro looking at late Summer Launching For fareless transit pilot program By Toi Creel K-12 students and low-income residents could...

Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News

Culver Firefighters Put out Fire Under 405 Freeway

April 29, 2021

Read more
April 29, 2021

LA and Culver fire departments put out Thursday afternoon fire at encampment Culver City firefighters put out a blaze that...

Left: carnitas tacon at Loqui. Right: Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams. Photos: Instagram/Facebook.
Dining, Featured, News

Tacos, Ice Cream and More as Playa Vista Free Market Center Arrives

April 29, 2021

Read more
April 29, 2021

 Loqui, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams highlight new complex  By Toi Creel Tacos, ice cream and more highlight a new dining...

