Culver City Fire Department Getting Seniors Access to Covid-19 Vaccine

By Toi Creel

Culver City Firefighters are helping connecting seniors to vaccines.

The Culver City Fire Department (CCFD) is doing their part to make sure seniors are taken care of.

Firefighters are collaborating with the LA County Department of Public Health and doing outreach to homebound seniors by signing them up for a free Johnson & Johnson vaccine. They have been making home visits, going to a total of 200 out of 360 homes in Culver City according to LA County Department of Public Health as of April 23.

While there was a weeks-long pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after issues of blood clots emerged, the hold was lifted on April 23. Officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration deemed the vaccine safe for those over 18 after a panel of Officials recommended it.

Because the hold is lifted, CCFD will be able to move forward with mobile health clinics to administer the vaccine to willing homebound seniors. The mobile clinics will also be available for people living in Culver City experiencing homelessness.

When administering the vaccine, firefighters also provide an educational component. They remain in uniform and give residents information about the reason for their visit and the benefits of the vaccine.