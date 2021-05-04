A developer wants to revamp the historic Fox Theater building in Venice. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu Community Collective.
Venice’s Fox Theater Revamp
Edify TV: Site Work Begins on Nearly Billion Dollar LAX Station
Site work has begun for a nearly billion dollar light rail transit station coming to LAX. Learn more in this...
Two Killed in Washington Boulevard Shooting
May 3, 2021 Staff Report
Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s West Bureau Homicide are investigating a multi-victim shooting from on Washington Bouelarvd near...
Apple Plans to Add More Than 3K Jobs in Culver City
May 3, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
3,000 jobs coming by 2026 By Toi Creel Apple will be bringing over 3,000 jobs to Culver City. According to...
Low-Income Resident, Students Could Ride Metro for Free by End of Summer
April 30, 2021 Staff Report
Metro looking at late Summer Launching For fareless transit pilot program By Toi Creel K-12 students and low-income residents could...
Culver Firefighters Put out Fire Under 405 Freeway
April 29, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
LA and Culver fire departments put out Thursday afternoon fire at encampment Culver City firefighters put out a blaze that...
Tacos, Ice Cream and More as Playa Vista Free Market Center Arrives
April 29, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Loqui, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams highlight new complex By Toi Creel Tacos, ice cream and more highlight a new dining...
Culver City Community Art Night Scent Workshop
April 27, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Culver City Unified School District is hosting a Community Art Night tonight featuring a “Scent Workshop” with Wende Museum Artists...
CCMS Performance Students Transport City to Neverland with Peter Pan, Jr. Production
April 27, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
April 30 – May 2, 2021 Reservations for the online performances and more information available here. From Culver Pride/CCUSD Culver City Middle School...
Efforts to Curtail Westside Street Racing ‘Epidemic’ After Fatal Collision
April 26, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Councilmember Paul Koretz updates on safety measures coming to neighborhood By Sam Catanzaro A handful of efforts are underway to...
Ramada Inn Homeless Shelter Appeal Denied in Unanimous Vote
April 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A unanimous vote by The Board of Public Works denied an appeal filed on behalf of 400 local residents and...
Playa Del Rey Home Complex Starting at $3 Million a Unit Wraps up Near Facebook Offices
April 23, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Work wraps up at Encore development By Chad Winthrop Work is nearly done on 14 multi-story homes starting at $3.1...
