Youth Mental Health Crisis on the Rise

Mental health related hospitalizations among youth have increased by 31% over the past year for 12-17 year olds, May is mental health awareness month and Teen Line kicking things off with an Embracing Hope campaign! Learn more in this video brought to you by Santa Monica College.

in video
video

Local Activist Speaks About Hazardous Trash on Venice Streets

April 27, 2021

April 27, 2021

With Illegal dumping increasing by 420% since 2016 local activists are calling for action. Hear what local Rick Swinger of...
video

Edify TV: Voluntary Homeless Encampment Cleanups?

April 26, 2021

April 26, 2021

LA lawmakers have voted to replace mandatory homeless encampment cleanups citywide with a voluntary-based program, learn more in this video...
video, Westside Wellness

Want to Be A Triathlete?

April 26, 2021

April 26, 2021

LA Tri Club has been a Westside staple for over 20 years, providing information, support services, training & racing activities,...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, video

Edify TV: Tesla Supercharger Coming to Santa Monica

April 25, 2021

April 25, 2021

A 24-hour Tesla supercharger station is planned for Santa Monica. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica...
News, video

Ramada Inn Homeless Shelter Appeal Denied in Unanimous Vote

April 23, 2021

April 23, 2021

A unanimous vote by The Board of Public Works denied an appeal filed on behalf of 400 local residents and...
News, video

Mobile Dental Clinic Provides Needed Care for Homeless Vets

April 22, 2021

April 22, 2021

This week a free mobile dental clinic created by Village for Vets, The Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC,...
video

Plein Air Painter Brings Local Landscapes Into Focus

April 20, 2021

April 20, 2021

Award-winning artist Richard J. Oliver’s plein air paintings bring insightful observations about humankind’s relationship with nature. Brought to you by...
video

School of Rock’s Online Lessons Offer Immersive Learning Experiences

April 19, 2021

April 19, 2021

School of Rock is the world’s most evolutionary music school offering immersive online programs through The School of Rock Method™,...
video, Westside Wellness

Westside Local Bringing Kindness To Strangers

April 13, 2021

April 13, 2021

The Kind Effect is a movement seeking to bring hope, love, and meaningful interactions to everyone. Learn more about the...
video

Edify TV: Traffic Returning to Pre-Pandemic Levels

April 12, 2021

April 12, 2021

As the Westside reopens, another thing is returning to the neighborhood: traffic. This video make possible by The Bike Shop...
News, video

Edify TV: Brentwood Encampment Reacts to Veteran Homicide

April 8, 2021

April 8, 2021

Last weekend a homeless veteran, just a week away from entering permanent supportive housing, was killed in a vehicular assault....
video

Edify TV: First Look at Rail Line From Valley to Westside

April 5, 2021

April 5, 2021

A team has been selected to design a future train line that will take commuters from the Valley to the...
video, Westside Wellness

National AIDS Memorial Mary Bowman Arts in Activism Award Given to Westside Local

April 1, 2021

April 1, 2021

Poet, Activist, Artist, and Westside local Ima Diawara uses her art and activism to raise greater awareness about bigotry, stigma...
video

Councilmembers Seek to Extend the Motel Conversion Ordinance

April 1, 2021

April 1, 2021

Councilmembers Paul Koretz and Mike Bonin have introduced a motion to the Departments of City Planning and Building and Safety...
video

Which Coast Has the Best Bagels?

March 26, 2021

March 26, 2021

Has the West Coast become the new king of Bagels? Today we chat with Pop’s Bagels in Culver City to...

