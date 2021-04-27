CCMS Performance Students Transport City ﻿to Neverland with Peter Pan, Jr. Production

April 30 – May 2, 2021 Reservations for the online performances and more information available here.

From Culver Pride/CCUSD

Culver City Middle School invites the community to join the Lost Boys and never grow up when its students perform Peter Pan, Jr.

Based on J.M. Barrie’s enchanting play, Peter Pan, or The Boy Who Wouldn’t Grow Up, Peter Pan Jr. is a modern version of the timeless tale about the adventures of a mischievous boy. In Peter Pan, Jr. Wendy, Michael and John Darling meet and befriend Peter Pan when the mysterious boy and a fairy named Tinker Bell enter their nursery in search of Peter’s lost shadow. Peter whisks his new friends away to Neverland. Peter introduces the Darling children to his fellow Lost Boys, children who – like Peter – never grow up. The crew launches into a great adventure where they encounter Brave Girls, led by the incredible Tiger Lily, and Pirates led by the dreaded Captain Hook.

Challenges ensue when the Darling children are ensnared in Captain Hook’s sinister plan to seek revenge on Peter. The show was originally directed, choreographed and adapted by Jerome Robbins. With the challenges of distance learning and the pandemic this year, I knew I couldn’t make this happen alone and needed to innovate in the way we approached this production. It was new for everyone and I knew I would need a team of talented folks that could produce a show that inspires others to connect to their inner child and sense of freedom during such a tumultuous time in our lives. The students who helped to make this production a reality are incredibly hardworking and talented and what they were able to accomplish is a testament to their immense capabilities.

“Peter Pan, Jr. is a story which encourages each of us to reconnect with the spirit of youth,” said Drew Cohen, president of Music Theatre International (MTI). The student production team of CCUSD students from sixth to 12th grade from both CCMS and CCHS has found their own unique way to express what joy, freedom, adventure and imagination means in adolescence. Under the guidance of Kat Balboa and her assistant director, Carina Cherbosque, the students have created a revamped modernized version of what it means to hold onto your youth and never grow up.”