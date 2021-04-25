A 24-hour Tesla supercharger station is planned for Santa Monica. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Edify TV: Tesla Supercharger Coming to Santa Monica
Ramada Inn Homeless Shelter Appeal Denied in Unanimous Vote
April 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A unanimous vote by The Board of Public Works denied an appeal filed on behalf of 400 local residents and...
Playa Del Rey Home Complex Starting at $3 Million a Unit Wraps up Near Facebook Offices
April 23, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Work wraps up at Encore development By Chad Winthrop Work is nearly done on 14 multi-story homes starting at $3.1...
LA Philharmonic Names Culver City Education Foundation Executive Director Their Chief Content and Engagement Officer
Renae Williams named to newly created position By Staff Writer Renae Williams, Culver City Education Foundation’s Executive Director, has been...
Woman Shot Near Culver City
April 22, 2021 Staff Report
Woman shot and injured near Culver City this week A woman was shot and injured near Culver City this week,...
Mobile Dental Clinic Provides Needed Care for Homeless Vets
April 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
This week a free mobile dental clinic created by Village for Vets, The Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC,...
Restaurant Spotlight: Tar And Roses Serves Up Wood-Fired Cuisine, Earthy Wines With Reopening
Popular SM restaurant back up and running By Toi Creel Far too many restaurants have fallen victim to the pandemic....
Michelin-starred Culver City Restaurant Partners With NYC’s Eleven Madison Park
At home dining experience will be available April 23 Chef Jordan Kahn’s Vespertine – the groundbreaking two Michelin-starred concept in...
Food Review: A Cluckin’ Good Chicken Taco
Breaking down chicken, pork and beef tacos from LOQUI By Kerry Slater A Westside taco spot, while a bit pricey,...
Plein Air Painter Brings Local Landscapes Into Focus
April 20, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Award-winning artist Richard J. Oliver’s plein air paintings bring insightful observations about humankind’s relationship with nature. Brought to you by...
FeedCulver Celebrates First Anniversary After Serving Nearly 40,00 Meals
April 20, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Culver City program serves almost 40,000 meals to help food-insecure families and local restaurants When the pandemic struck early last...
Culver City High School Pitcher Notches His Second No-Hitter
April 20, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Alonso Reyes records second no-hitter of high school career in 5-0 shutout of Windward By Chad Winthrop A pitcher for...
Culver City Police to Increase Patrols as Jury Begins Deliberating in Derek Chauvin Trial
April 19, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
CCPD announce additional uniformed patrol officers in the field By Sam Catanzaro The Culver City Police Department has announced an...
