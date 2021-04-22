Woman Shot Near Culver City

Woman shot and injured near Culver City this week

A woman was shot and injured near Culver City this week, police say.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), the shooting took place on Wednesday around 12:20 a.m. in the area of Culver Boulevard and Motor Avenue.

The victim, whose identity has not yet been released by officials, suffered two gun shot wounds and was transported to a local hospital by the Culver City Fire Department.

The Los Angeles Police Department is currently investigating the shooting.